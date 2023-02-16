Source title: Adapted from real stories!The movie “Daily Police” will be released on February 16

Adapted from a real prototype, directed by Li Chen and starring Zhou Fang, the movie "Daily Police" will be exclusively broadcast on iQiyi on February 16. The hard-core policewoman is savage with justice, and she will never be relentless in eradicating the evil. The most beautiful police flower is adapted from the real story of the grassroots policewoman Lei Ting to eliminate evil and show her heroic appearance The film is adapted from the real deeds of Li Bei, a second-level hero model of the Ministry of Public Security. It is artistically processed based on the daily life and real cases of the patrol police. It is a passionate story of the famous patrol police brigade fighting crimes and eliminating evil, protecting the environment and the people. Li Lu, a female police officer who yearns for the front line of criminal investigation, was sent to the patrol police brigade as the acting captain. She was not afraid of rumors and misunderstandings, and insisted on solving problems for the people by example. Illegal racing and aggressively attacking the police. In the grassroots work day after day, Li Lu established trust and friendship with the police officers, and led the team to quickly grow into a well-trained and united excellent patrol police brigade that protects the safety of people's lives and property and maintains social peace. An indispensable "peace puzzle" for fairness and justice. The plot of the film is full of ups and downs, twists and turns, and the characters are three-dimensional and vivid. It integrates elements such as speeding, hand-to-hand combat, and pursuit, presenting a visual feast for the audience to uphold justice and uprightness. Writing the demeanor of female police officers in the new era and paying tribute to the policemen who are fighting at the grassroots level In the film, the female police officer Li Lurou shoulders heavy responsibilities and bravely fights villains. The prototype Li Bei joined the police at the age of 19 and has been working in criminal investigation, drug control, detention centers, special police patrols and other actual combat departments for many years. In the first case, she also bravely rescued a woman who committed suicide at an altitude of 50 meters regardless of personal safety, and was affectionately called "the most beautiful policewoman in Loudi" by netizens. With outstanding performance, she has won 1 first-class personal merit, 2 second-class merits, 4 third-class merits, 4 awards, and was awarded the honorary title of "National Super Excellent People's Police". Her elegant demeanor, dressed in navy blue, propped up the peace of one party. In the film, the sonorous policewoman who writes the blue "police" color with youth is a microcosm of thousands of policewomen. They clean up the turbidity with their unique delicacy and tenacity, solve problems for the masses, and release the eye-catching "her power" ". The film revolves around the female policewoman Li Lu who is brave and brave, and creates a monumental group portrait of the grassroots patrol police. By showing the decisive battle between good and evil, good and evil, it demonstrates the tenacity of the people's police to shoulder the mission and not fear sacrifice Character, pay tribute to the people's police who are fighting on the front line at the grassroots level. The film is produced by Shaanxi Radio, Film and Television Culture Industry Development Co., Ltd., Beijing iQiyi Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Altron Century Network Film and Television Distribution Co., Ltd., Youth Pi Film Industry Wuxi Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Dongqiao Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Yingmei Times Culture Media Co., Ltd. Produced by the company and West Strait (Beijing) Culture Media Group Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Beijing Ciwen Film Distribution Co., Ltd., Beijing Entertainment Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Huanyu Xinghua Culture Media Co., Ltd., and produced by Beijing Altron Century Network Film and Television Distribution Co., Ltd. Exclusive release.

