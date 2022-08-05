Xi’an News Network News Produced by Sohu Video, directed by Zhang Nan, starring Wang Xuan, Xu Bin, Song Yixiong, Liu Jiaxi, Zhang Guansen, Wei Ran, Liu Shuai, Yuan Ziming, etc., and Wu Haoze’s friendship starred in the 14-episode costume fantasy love drama “Smell Fragrance”. “Xie”, announced today that it is officially scheduled for August 11, and will be romantically broadcast on Sohu Video during the Qixi Festival.

“Smell the Champs” was adapted from the popular novel of the same name. The Douban scores of this series of novels are all above 8 points, and the popularity has been high. Therefore, the drama version has been highly anticipated by readers. Today, with the official announcement of the launch date of “Smell the Champs”, the producer also released the first group poster, single poster and first version of the trailer of the show. The “mermaid CP” composed of Wang Xuan and Xu Bin makes people feel Bright eyes.

As a youthful costume drama, Wen Xiangxie tells the story of Fang Mo, a young man with supernatural abilities, who grows and struggles together with the heroines Wan Niang and Wen Xiangxie in the crisis.

In the trailer released today, the heroine Wan Niang played by Wang Xuan has the dual identity setting of a mysterious incense maker and a fishman, while Fang Mo, who turned from a young master to a young man, seems weak but is actually witty. Courageous and compassionate. The two gradually became acquainted with each other in the battle of wits and courage, and they will “fight side by side”, starting a series of thrilling stories full of comedy and romance.

The film side revealed that in addition to the main character stories, there are many characters with distinct personalities in the play. Such as Xu Bin, Song Yixiong, Zhang Guansen, Wei Ran, etc., the “men’s group in ancient costumes” are outstanding in appearance and have different personalities. There are both handsome gentlemen and cold-hearted chivalrous men. The forward-looking female man Lan Ze (played by Liu Jiaxi), the playful beauty Hongxiu (played by Liu Shuai), the mysterious figure Yuan Zhen (played by Yuan Ziming), the warm man’s father Liu Zhongping (played by Wu Haoze’s friendship) and other roles, their joint interpretation makes book fans And fans are looking forward to it.

Photo courtesy of Sun Huan Pianfang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Newspaper Industry