Parents’ doubts about adding additional seasoning to their little one’s complementary food are indeed common, especially when there are many questions about whether it is permissible to add Royco to children’s complementary food. Actually, since in the womb, the child already remembers the taste received through the mother. From the food that you consume when you are pregnant, and through your breast milk, your child has received various tastes.

When complementary foods really need to be considered in providing additional spices according to without exceeding the recommended limit. Likewise with the first and second mother’s children who are indeed going through the MPASI stage and the mother as much as possible follows the advice of experts or doctors.

Mommy also has concerns when giving additional spices, mommy starts introducing the flavors of natural spices such as shallots, garlic and limiting sugar and salt when your little one’s solids. When there is new information about additional seasonings that can be given with restrictions, you can choose something like Royco Special Broth, which is formulated without micin, lower in salt, and without preservatives.

Added Royco for children’s MPASI

Indonesia in its history is known as a country rich in spices, it’s no wonder that Indonesian cuisine is so diverse and rich in taste. What parents consume will usually be followed by their children, when parents introduce various choices of food ingredients for solids, your little one will get to know various flavors and start tasting. Taste tours and enjoying various flavors will make mealtimes more enjoyable and less boring.

Usually GTM or the shut-up movement, children refusing to eat always have a cause, so it is necessary since the solids period for parents to understand the rules and how to learn to eat in a fun way, one of which is introducing various flavors.

There may be concerns about using additional spices, of course you need to remember the limits and also the food portions for children are different from us adults. We also need to understand hearing myths vs facts about your little one’s solids. Through games on the talk show “Tourism of MPASI Flavor” with Royco, dr. Miza who gave an explanation about additional seasonings for MPASI.

“Of the many myths circulating, one that appears most often is about taste. Many are confused whether it is permissible to add sugar, salt or other seasonings?” In fact, explained dr. Miza, the addition of sugar, salt and spices is allowed as long as it is within the recommended limits.

The limits are also disclosed so that parents who are going to or are facing the solids period are not confused, and also need to remember “For ages 6 months – 1 year the recommended amount of salt is 1 gram of salt/day. Then for children over 1 year 2 grams of salt / day. As for sugar, give 1 gram per meal,” said dr. Mass.

Just like what my mother once knew, Doctor Miza reiterated that from the time she was in the womb, the child actually knows the various flavors of the food from the mother. Even breast milk itself already has a sweet and savory taste that stimulates babies to eat it voraciously.

For this reason, according to the mother’s understanding, children can also be introduced to taste, so that they enjoy food more and support their growth and development. When you have difficulty eating, there will be many effects that can interfere with the growth and development of children.

Mamih is also aware of providing a variety of animal protein, vegetable, sources of carbohydrates which are not only obtained from rice as well as a variety of additional menus. When children are used to starting to try various flavors, it is hoped that they will avoid the GTM problem.

Nikita Willy Agrees to Give Royco Special Broth Formulated Without Micin, Lower Salt, and Without Preservatives

After only seeing her on social media or television, she was finally able to see directly Nikita Willy, who was cheerful during solids moments with her baby. It turns out that just like other mothers, they also feel nervous about going through the MPASI period, but Nikita Willy and her husband have learned beforehand to prepare for accompaniment and study with their little one to enjoy an exhilarating tour of taste.

Mamih was also amazed when Nikita told me during the MPASI period, how important it was to always be educated with reliable information. That’s why I continue to study in this MPASI phase. One of them is compiling an interesting MPASI menu, both from the variety of flavors and ingredients so that it can provide a complete ‘Tour of Taste’ experience for Issa.

Nikita is also not worried about adding additional seasonings to Issa’s MPASI so that he can enjoy a taste tour and eat more voraciously. So Royco Special Broth, which is formulated without micin, lower in salt, and without preservatives, can be given during solids for Issa. Moreover, it was also added that Nikita Willy’s family has also used Royco for a long time for additional spices for cooking at home.

Royco MPASI Taste Tour

I’m often short on ideas when I want to cook food for my children, so I was very lucky this time. The “Tourism of Taste” campaign was complemented by the presence of a recipe book “Homemade MPASI Ala Royco Special Broth” and collaboration with IPB University.

In this recipe book there are 30 Royco-style MPASI menus that you can try at home, the menu is varied so you can provide an experience exploring flavors for your little one.

This campaign aims to introduce a variety of flavors according to the recommended limits, as well as various food ingredients from an early age to support children’s development and prevent the Shut Up Movement (GTM).

To complete the “Tour of Taste”, Royco presents Royco Special Broth which is formulated without micin, lower in salt, and without preservatives so it is suitable for complementary foods.

Amaryllis Esti Wijono, Director of Nutrition at Unilever Indonesia said, “For decades, Royco has always been a mainstay for mothers in serving a variety of delicious, nutritious dishes for the family. With the aim of the Food Movement for the Future, Royco has an ongoing commitment to play a role in preventing various malnutrition problems among Indonesian families, including during the MPASI period.”

Explained by Prof. Dr. Ir. Dodik Briawan, MCN, Professor of the Department of Community Nutrition, Faculty of Human Ecology, IPB University, “The issue of malnutrition is a nutritional problem that must be alleviated through continuous education. We also support training of trainers (ToT) and cooking demonstrations for 100 health cadres in the Bogor area.

At the end of the training, we conducted an evaluation, and it was proven that the health cadres’ understanding of complementary foods had increased by 56.2%. Furthermore, they will disseminate the knowledge that has been obtained to reach 1,000 mothers with babies under 2 years old.”

You can immediately try recipes and other information about complementary foods on the official Royco website, www.royco.co.id and follow Instagram @roycoindonesia for inspiration on family menus. WisataRasaMPASIRoyco #RoycoKalduSpesial #SuitForMenuMPASI

Of course, we hope that this good thing will be accepted by the wider community, so that parents can also increase their knowledge in providing a nutritious and rich-tasting menu for their little one.

Mamih is increasingly helped by the information provided and becomes a reminder for herself to improve the cooking menu so that it is more diverse and families at home can also taste tourism together.

