Adele asked that they stop throwing things on stage

During their concerts in Las Vegas ADele asked his audience not to throw objects at the stage, in response to a new trend that led to incidents when fans threw objects at artists like Bebe Rexha.

Rexha suffered an eye injury when a fan threw a phone at her during a concert in New York, just as country artist Kelsea Ballerini was also struck in the eye when a fan threw a bracelet at her in Idaho.

And in one particularly unusual incident, a concertgoer threw a bag of her mother’s ashes onto the stage where Pink was performing. “Is this your mom?” Pink says in the videos circulating on social media, before adding, “I don’t know how I feel about this.”

Adele is not going to consent to it, the artist declared in an expletive-laden warning that has spread on social media.

I challenge you to throw something at me, I swear I’ll kill you.” the singer mentioned with a laugh when she was throwing some clothes with the help of an air gun in the coliseum of the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, where her recital was held.

In a video posted to TikTok, the British balladeer said people seem to be “forgetting… show etiquette at the moment.”

“I… don’t you dare, don’t you dare throw anything at me,” he said with a chuckle. “Stop throwing things at the artist!”

Meanwhile, the singer pulled out a t-shirt launcher to offer free merch to lucky fans.

Late last year, Harry Styles was struck in the eye with an object and more recently a bouquet of flowers to the face.

“This trend of throwing objects at performers when they’re on stage needs to stop,” singer Charlie Puth recently tweeted.

“It is disrespectful and very dangerous. Please enjoy the music, I beg you.”





