The British RAK ​​studio, which has been in the international music scene for 46 years, the first principle of the reconstruction of the old shed is: “Either do it well, or don’t do it.”

Michael Jackson, Adele, Shakira, David Bowie, rock band Pink Floyd and Arctic Monkeys Monkeys) these world-renowned singers and bands actually have one thing in common – they all choose to work with RAK ​​Music Studio to create their works.

recently,RAK in London, England, has been in the international music scene for 46 yearshas completely renovated and rebuilt its own No. 4 shed, selectedGenelec The Ones series speakers and W371 mastered bass systemcreating a world-class 9.1.4 Immersive spaceagain leading the way.



RAK Music Studio · Since 1976

RAK Music Studio’s Studio 4 was earmarked for transformation into an immersive space, following years of creative and commercial discussions. How to make the room more “flexible” and have more “possibilities”? The design team worked hard.

Emma Townsend, Head of RAK Music Studio, said:

“Such a project,Either do it well or don’t do it at all.To achieve the best results, we had to tear down the entire room, so to speak, starting with an empty shell. “



RAK Shed 4 Modeling Diagram

The decision to “rebuild” rather than “renovate” gave RAK the opportunity to achieve more in the Studio 4 space: to make this immersive space world-leading, while offering a first-class stereo experience, if It would be even better if it could have other functions. Andy Leese, managing director of RAK, explained:

“From the outset, we wanted this room to ‘do more than one thing’. Not only is it an immersive sound space of international standard, it is alsoMix creation in both immersive and stereo formats;at the same time,Composers, producers, musicians and other artists can communicate and collaborate here from the early stage of creation. We hope everyone can have a great time here. “

In order to be able to find the best equipment to meet the needs, RAK engineers began a long and detailed research work. After repeatedly comparing the sound presentation effects of different brands of monitor speakers in different spaces, the team members unanimously decided to choose the Genelec The Ones series.

RAK music studio in the UK

9.1.4 Immersive System

Forward: 8361 x 3 + W371 x 3

Surround: 8361 × 6

Top: 8351 × 4

Ultra Low: 7380 × 2

Calibration & Management: GLM Kit

With the completion of the project, the audio industry has added a world-class immersive music studio.It has both sound accuracy and visual beauty– Spacious and bright windows, plenty of natural light, to provide creators with a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere.

“We already had three different types of studios, and we just lacked a room for composing, listening, mixing and mastering, and now we have!” said Townsend, studio manager, “so far. So far, everyone who’s been to Shed 4 has been happy with the sound, and it sounds amazing.”



Other spaces at RAK Music Studio

Level Acoustic Design was responsible for the acoustic design of RAK’s reconstruction.Matt Ward, the company’s technical manager, said: “We are very pleased with how the solution provided by Genelec looks in the room. The Ones seriesThe design of the coaxial point source already provides a near-ideal frequency response, which is further refined by the GLM management suitewhich ultimately allows this immersive system to present an amazing three-dimensional spatial sound image localization, excellent resolution and clarity in the room.W371 mastered bass system with smooth, clear low frequency extension, and can even make people feel frequencies below 20Hz. “

RAK General Manager Andy Leese is delighted: “The RAK Studio embodies the diversity of the music industry today and is very much in line with where we’re heading in the future. It’s amazing with its beautiful sound, and its architectural look and room ambience is something to love. I also believe that the sound in this room will get better and better over time. Here we are,Embrace the future with confidence。”

