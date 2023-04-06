Home Entertainment Adele is about to release a new album?
Entertainment

Adele is about to release a new album?

by admin
Adele is about to release a new album?

The “Someone Like You” vocalist is said to have secretly recorded an album that could be released this year.

According to the source of The Sun, Adele has been quietly composing and recording many new songs over the past year. Those are all “The most upbeat, positive song ever” by the female singer, was inspired by the love story with her businessman boyfriend Rich Paul. Notably, Adele is also discussing a surprise album release at the end of 2023.

If the above information is confirmed, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy Adele’s latest disc less than two years after the “30” hit the shelves in November 2021. Before that, the owner of the hit “Hello” took 3 years to introduce to the public the album “21”, 4 years to prepare for “25”, and even 6 years to cherish “30”.

Adele’s new album is likely to be released at the end of 2023.

The source added: “Some of the songs on the album “30” were recorded before the pandemic, so Adele kept them during the blockade. But her life has completely changed since then. Adele has come up from the bottom of the abyss to fall madly in love and want the world to know. The music will reflect that. The next album is the product with the most optimistic content ever. She won’t be the queen of heartbreaking ballads anymore“.

On the other hand, after the last two shows held in Las Vegas last month, Adele announced that she will continue to perform the “Weekends With Adele” series of shows until November of this year. In addition, the female singer also plans to make a documentary film exclusively for these music nights.

You may also like

Stellantis launches the electric offensive in the USA...

The most beautiful hotels for the summer in...

“Aquaman” starring Jason Momoa, the game adaptation movie...

2023/1/28 – The Jabs and the Oaks back...

RAY-BAN released a new brand event, Chinese brand...

Ryuichi Sakamoto passed away, Jay Chou became the...

Retrospectrum, a show by Bob Dylan

Stuck release ‘The Punisher’ MV | Niche Music

The court found that Xie Na and Zhang...

Damai Putra Group, Offers Profitable Residential Investment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy