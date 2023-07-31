Ademys called a teacher strike in CABA for salary recomposition

The second section of the school year will resume this Monday the 31st in several districts of the country, after the school break for the winter holidays. However, the teachers’ union Ademys called a strike in the City of Buenos Aires in claim of “salary recomposition“, while accusing the Buenos Aires government of having “a policy of attacking and persecuting teachers.” In response, the authorities stated that “the last thing that interests them is education.”

“The government of Rodríguez Larreta, together with his education minister (Soledad) Acuña, They naturalize to work two and up to three positions so that teaching can make ends meet“, indicated the union in a statement. Added to this, they announced that a concentration will be held at 11:30 in front of the Buenos Aires Government Headquarters.

Buenos Aires and CABA private schools: how much will the fees go in July

The union maintained that “in the face of a deepening economic crisis that continues to pulverize our salaries, The (Buenos Aires) Government denies us a real salary recomposition” and, he added, “develops a policy of attacking and persecuting teachers”. In this sense, from Ademys they warned that teachers “we closed the first half of the year with the announcement of the extortion and anti-union bonus, which tries to violate the right to stop and make use of any license”.

In addition, they accused the candidates of Together for Change (JxC) that “in campaign mode they say they prioritize education and yet in schools we are perfectly aware of educational emptyingthe lack of vacancies, the terrible infrastructure conditions with schools that do not resist the most basic climatic elements”.

This will be the twelfth strike in the year that Ademys will carry out. In this sense, on February 27 they went on strike to demand a 100 percent salary increase; March 8 for International Women’s Day; on the 14th of that month due to the heat wave; 30 due to an infrastructure crisis; on April 12 for a salary equalization; on April 25 for the “no to the IMF; on May 8 for violence against teachers and public schools.

Meanwhile, on May 17 they carried out a new measure of force for a salary increase; on June 15 for support of teachers in Salta, Tucumán, Misiones, Chubut and Santa Cruz; on the 21st and 22nd of that month “in solidarity” with the protests in Jujuy; and this of July 31.

This Monday more than 579 thousand students of initial, primary and secondary level return to school in the Buenos Aires orbit. This It will be the second stage of the school yearwhich has 192 days of classes, 12 more than the 180 mandatory, since classes in CABA will end on December 22.

“They want to punish some students”: the response of the Buenos Aires authorities

Given this measure, the City of Buenos Aires assured that the strike will not affect the educational service and will guarantee the opening of all schools. In this sense, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, head of the Buenos Aires government, warned that “a minority group wants to punish some students and that they cannot go to school due to this measure.” However, he assured that “they will not be able to”, since “the schools will be open and this politicized group will not generate the damage it seeks.”

In addition to this, he reiterated his campaign statement that “in Argentina comes the teacher who doesn’t get paid and the one who doesn’t earn more”: “Transformations require determination. We don’t care about teachers who work with effort and commitment , which are the vast majority, than those who do not. For this reason, in the City we made the decision to reward those who did not stop and continued to teach always, as it matches. It will be an economic recognition proportional to your assistance.”

Fragment of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s message.

In the message, the JxC presidential candidate considered that this Monday “the children will be in the classroom learning, building their future, together with the majority of teachers who are committed and dedicated to ensuring that all Argentines receive the education they need to build a better life” and highlighted that in the city of Buenos Aires “It will be the third year in a row that all of us together have achieved 192 school days”.

The Buenos Aires Minister of Education, Soledad Acunacelebrated the start of classes, while referring to the strike that the Ademys union decided to call for the first day after the holidays: “As always, we accompany the start of the second stage of the year, wishing the entire educational community the best” .

Soledad Acuña accused Ademys of “doing partisan politics, always harming the kids.”

Likewise, he took up Larreta’s words and emphasized that “education cannot stop.” “The strike called by the opposition union after fifteen days of vacation shamelessly shows that the last thing they are interested in is education. They do partisan politics always harming the boys“.

In addition, he indicated that the trade union secretary of that union, Jorge Adaro, is a candidate for head of the Buenos Aires government for the Left Front.

Salary recognition for teachers

The Government of Buenos Aires decided to grant salary recognition to some 35,000 teachers from state-run schools who had no unexcused absences during the first six months of the year.

A full-time grade teacher who has worked from February 1 to June 30 without a single absence, will receive a one-time extraordinary allowance of 60,000 pesos. This amount will be proportional to the position held and the corresponding hourly load. It will be paid with the settlement of the July salary.

To cover the additional cost of this measure, funds raised from the discount made to teachers who have lost their presenteeism for adhering to some measure of force.

“The constant presence of teachers at school plays a fundamental role in the educational process of students, allowing them to consolidate their learning, acquire habits and strengthen their social skills. The teachers who were never lacking are the example we need to build the future of the City and the country, for that reason we reward themAcuna said.

And he added: “The school cannot close. There cannot be anywhere in Argentina more days of unemployment than days of class. The one who stops, does not charge. And the one who does go to work, has to charge a differential”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

