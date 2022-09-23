Home Entertainment ADER ERROR Fall/Winter 2022 “Phenomenon Communication” Collection
The Korean designer brand ADER ERROR takes “Phenomenon Communication” as the theme, and is inspired by the “communication phenomenon” to launch a new 2022 autumn and winter series. The image video also incorporates the scenes of communication in various scenes that are often seen in daily life. .

In this series, the original sans-serif logo was changed to a serif logo, adding retro elements to the overall design. In terms of products, centering on the symbolic Tetris pattern of ADER ERROR, it brings a series of products such as jackets designed with non-stereotyped materials, TENIT series handbags, scarves, messenger bags, shoes, etc. , bringing more product categories than previous seasons. It is worth mentioning that this series refines the size of the clothes, and provides a variety of upper and lower clothes sizes as the selling point, so as to provide customers with a richer brand examination.

ADER ERROR 2022 autumn and winter “Phenomenon Communication” series has officially landed on the brand’s major channels, interested readers may wish to pay attention.

