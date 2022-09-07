In Italian, Adesso means “RIGHT NOW”. This time, ADESSO WIREBAG, known for its Boxy design, has joined the #MiniBag ranks, reducing the iconic square design into a chic mini version. Practical and lightweight, it is available in a variety of versatile shades for fall and winter. Whether you choose the new ADESSO MINIATURA WIREBAG, or the ADESSO WIREBAG in different sizes, you don’t have to worry about fit or practicality. Put all your belongings in, and go out easily in a fashionable and casual manner!

ADESSO MINIATURA WIREBAG intertwines metal chain belts and fashionable belts, embellishing autumn and winter looks with an elegant and luxurious design. In addition to a series of classic colors with shimmering effects, there are also a series of new color palettes with matte textures, from olive green, earth beige to sky blue, so that you can match your exclusive autumn and winter look!

aboutPREVIEW – “Smart, Precious with LOVE”

ANTEPRIMA brings the most timeless and timeless contemporary clothing designs to all smart, confident and feminine women. Classic knits, comfortable, clean cuts and delicate details intertwine to create contemporary, elegant and confident garments. Brand creative director Izumi Ogino’s desire for art and rich experience of traveling around the world inspired her interpretation of beauty and the core values ​​of the brand. We hope to encourage intelligent and independent women of different ages and backgrounds not to be bound by artificial or cultural boundaries, to dare to express themselves, and to know how to pursue true happiness and comfort through elegant, intellectual, classic and immortal minimalist style.