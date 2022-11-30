Home Entertainment adidas adiFOM Q “Core Black/Impact Orange” Officially Debuts
adidas adiFOM Q "Core Black/Impact Orange" Officially Debuts

adidas topical shoes adiFOM Q Following the launch of the new color Gray in September, the company has experienced Kanye West’s many related controversies and announced its cut. This time it has revived and ushered in the latest black orange color “Core Black/Impact Orange”.

The outer layer of the shoe is made of environmentally friendly and lightweight EVA material structure with pure black to create a calm appearance. The hollows of different sizes in the whole shoe not only bring breathability but also add dynamics to the shape. It is matched with the eye-catching Impact Orange orange Primeknit inner boots to create contrast and visual hierarchy. , the adidas clover logo appears on the tongue and heel of the inner boot as decoration, and finally the adiplus elastic midsole and rubber outsole complete the design. This shoe will officially land on adidas UK on November 30th, and the suggested price is £90. Interested readers please pay attention.

