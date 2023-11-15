Home » adidas and A BATHING APE® Collaborate for Limited Edition 30th Anniversary Stan Smith Shoe
Adidas and A BATHING APE® Collaborate on New Sneaker Release

Adidas and A BATHING APE® have officially teamed up to create a new co-branded Stan Smith shoe in celebration of A BATHING APE®’s 30th anniversary. The collaboration features two new colorways: white and black.

The synthetic leather upper of the shoe is made from 60% environmentally friendly materials, with camouflage patterns printed on the top, echoing the ABC CAMO Heel Mustache camouflage pattern on the back cover. The labels are all presented in gold, including the “Stan Smith” logo on the waistband, the tongue label, and the “BAPE” text on the back cover. Additionally, the laces are adorned with gold 30th-anniversary commemorative buckles, giving the shoe a touch of luxury and high-end style.

The new adidas x A BATHING APE® Stan Smith shoes are set to be available on the adidas CONFIRMED program and A BATHING APE® official website on November 18th. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the brands alike should keep an eye out for the release date.

