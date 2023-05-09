adidas Announces the Launch of the Fear of God Athletics Joint Series in the Second Half of 2023

Fear of God Athletics, a branch brand of Fear of God led by Jerry Lorenzo, first appeared in the cooperation series with adidas in April, and there is new news this time.

In the previous earnings conference call, adidas, in addition to talking about the brand’s performance in the first quarter of 2023, also confirmed the release time of the Fear of God Athletics x adidas joint series, which will be scheduled for the second half of 2023. The series includes clothing and shoes And other rich single products, it is expected that many NBA stars under adidas will use them for publicity.

In addition, adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden also claimed that this joint series has been well received by cooperative retailers, will greatly change the market situation in 2024, and is expected to reproduce the prosperity of YEEZY.