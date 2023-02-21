The three major signing stars of adidas, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard and James Harden, have recently officially ushered in a new generation of signature boots, namely DON Issue #5, Dame Extended Play, Harden Vol. 7, and now Hypebeast is the first to bring Come to the complete appearance of the above shoes and the color matching that will be unveiled in the future.

First of all, DON Issue #5 can be seen as a dynamic structure, covered with a perforated outer layer on the mesh upper, and oval geometric patterns are applied everywhere. Details include the Spida logo on the tongue, ADIDAS BASKETBALL / inside the lace system // DON ISSUE 5 label with blue/black/orange, black/white color options.

Then Dame Extended Play expands the perforation of the shoelace system to the middle of the shoe body, and matches the perforated fixing belt of the forefoot to provide the wearer with a more outstanding stability effect. The vertical Three Stripes pattern on the rear heel is a design highlight. The shoelace pull ring also has a personal logo to highlight the identity, and it is equipped with Bounce Pro technology in the midsole. The color scheme also has blue/black/orange and black/white.

Finally, Harden Vol. 7 includes the “Cloud White” reported last week, and you can see 8 new color matching works inspired by down jackets. The specific configuration of the shoes depends on the color matching, and the mesh upper and suede toe cap will also be replaced with leather materials, including the translucent heel decorated with Three Stripes, which also presents a solid appearance.

The above-mentioned shoes will officially debut this year. More accurate technical specifications and color matching names will be officially announced separately. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.