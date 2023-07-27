Adidas Collaborates with Designer Qiu Shuting for adidas x SHUTING QIU Special Joint Series

Adidas Collaborates with Chinese Designer Qiu Shuting for Special Joint Series

In a recent announcement, sportswear giant Adidas revealed its collaboration with Chinese independent designer Qiu Shuting and her eponymous brand for the adidas x SHUTING QIU special joint series. This collaboration marks Adidas’ continuous efforts to explore the diverse expressions of women’s beauty and empower female designers.

Qiu Shuting, an acclaimed designer who made her mark at New York and Milan International Fashion Weeks, brings her unique and personal style to this collaboration. Her designs showcase the bold and hearty side of women, with irregular silhouettes that represent the multifaceted nature of femininity. The collection also features various jacquard patterns that convey the romantic and gentle inner temperament of women. By merging this style with Adidas’ expertise in sports performance, the joint series aims to provide women with a different perspective on sportswear.

The adidas x SHUTING QIU special joint series draws inspiration from the green football field, coinciding with the Women’s Football World Cup. By paying tribute to the classic Adidas TIRO series, the collaboration blends the sportswear brand’s rich football heritage with high fashion. The collection combines the mix-and-match culture of jerseys with the emerging Blokecore style, breaking the stereotype of neutral style and offering 11 wearable and aesthetic items for women.

The joint series focuses on practical wear, incorporating adjustable details such as drawstrings on the side of a long skirt. This allows for a more versatile sports and leisure style that caters to women’s needs in various settings. On the fashion front, Qiu Shuting’s signature “undefined flower” pattern represents the multitude of possibilities and undefined beauty within women. The collection also showcases the advanced production process and exclusive joint logo, highlighting the special features of the adidas x SHUTING QIU series.

Actress Ma Sichun was chosen to debut the series, donning a “flower” style outfit on the football field to celebrate women’s blooming presence. The design of the adidas x SHUTING QIU series infuses femininity into the classic TIRO jacket, combining a woven full print with Adidas’ iconic three stripes. The black and white contrast design pays homage to Qiu Shuting’s show at Fashion Week. Ma Sichun’s top also features embroidery techniques and Qiu Shuting’s signature floral print, showcasing the intricacy of the patterns. The sporty short skirt incorporates three stripes and hidden printing, displaying attention to detail and creativity.

With the Women’s World Cup just beginning, adidas x SHUTING QIU aims to inspire women both on and off the field with more outfit inspirations for their sports and leisure activities. The series is set to officially launch in August, so stay tuned for more information from Adidas.

