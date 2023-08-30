Adidas Continues Legal Battle After Court Rules Against Them in Thom Browne Lawsuit

Adidas Continues to Fight Lawsuit Over Stripes Design Infringement

In a recent update regarding the ongoing lawsuit between adidas and Thom Browne, it has been reported that adidas is persisting with its fight for a second trial after losing the initial case. The court ruled at the beginning of 2023 that adidas had indeed infringed on Thom Browne’s design due to the differing number of stripes. However, adidas is not backing down and is determined to seek justice.

During the first trial, both adidas America and adidas AG demanded $867,225 in damages. They argued that if Thom Browne collaborated with adidas, they should have been compensated with licensing fees. Additionally, adidas claimed that Thom Browne had earned an astonishing $7,011,961 from the sale of striped apparel and footwear. They believed they were entitled to a portion of these profits.

Just a few months later, adidas filed a complaint stating that Judge Jed Rakoff had given incorrect instructions to the jury regarding the point-of-sale. Adidas insisted that the infringement could occur at the “initial rate” or even after the sale was made, not solely at the point of sale as determined by the court. Furthermore, adidas expressed dissatisfaction with the exclusion of an expert’s crucial testimony by the judge.

The court is yet to decide whether or not to reopen the case, leaving both parties and interested readers eagerly awaiting the final verdict. This ongoing legal battle highlights the importance of intellectual property rights and the complexities surrounding design infringement disputes.

As the case continues to evolve, adidas remains determined to protect its brand and ensure fair compensation for the alleged infringement by Thom Browne. Their efforts to secure a second instance of the case reflect their commitment to upholding their rights in the face of adversity.

Stay tuned for further developments on this high-stakes legal clash between two prominent fashion giants.

