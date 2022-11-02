Kobe Bryant’s signature shoe adidas Crazy 1, following the launch of two classic colorways “Sunshine” and “Stormtrooper”, this time brings a pair of Lakers-themed colorways “Lakers Home”, which are also very commemorative, to shine again in the purple and gold legend.

The latest colorway of the adidas Crazy 1 “Lakers Home” is the first to return to the shelves since 2006, and is faithful to recreate all the classic designs.This shoe is shaped by the Lakers’ iconic white and yellow combination color matching, using white to create a theme clean upper, and continuing the streamlined silhouette of a sports car. The three lines are unique; the yellow, which symbolizes the Lakers, is embellished on the lining, outsole, etc., and the black is on the iconic SHELL-TOE The shell toe and midsole create visual contrast, and finally combine TORSION anti-twist system adiPRENE Cushioning midsole For a good wearing experience.

This shoe is expected to land in designated stores such as Asphalt Gold on November 11, with a suggested price of $140. Interested readers should pay attention.