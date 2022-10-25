Listen to the audio version of the article

Adidas has terminated the agreement with rapper Kanye West and canceled the Yeezy line, which is worth 8% of the group’s sales and therefore about 2 billion dollars. According to Bloomberg, it therefore renounced a share of profits equal to 250 million euros. The end of the partnership follows the anti-Semitic remarks uttered by Kanye West (now called Ye) in early October; since then, the sportswear giant had launched an investigation into the behavior of the rapper-designer which ended today.

“Ye’s recent statements and actions are unacceptable, full of hatred and dangerous” reads a statement released today by the German company to officially end the collaboration that began in 2013 with immediate effect.

A model of Yeezy Boost (Ansa)

They had done the same in the past few weeks too Gap e Balenciaga – who had even deleted the photos of the rapper at the last show in Paris – to then announce the final break in relations. Moreover, precisely in Paris, on the occasion of the “secret” fashion show of his YZYSZN9 line, which very few guests had had access to, including Angelo Flaccavento for Il Sole 24 Ore, he wore a t-shirt with the slogan “White lives matter” dear to the movement of supremacists.

Later, on social media, he made anti-Semitic claims threatening Jews with death. West, banned from the main social networks, then said he was interested in buying Parler, a network loved by former president Donald Trump (as well as the only one on which he could be present).