Home Entertainment Adidas “fires” Kanye West and forgoes 250 million euros in profits
Entertainment

Adidas “fires” Kanye West and forgoes 250 million euros in profits

by admin
Adidas “fires” Kanye West and forgoes 250 million euros in profits

Adidas has terminated the agreement with rapper Kanye West and canceled the Yeezy line, which is worth 8% of the group’s sales and therefore about 2 billion dollars. According to Bloomberg, it therefore renounced a share of profits equal to 250 million euros. The end of the partnership follows the anti-Semitic remarks uttered by Kanye West (now called Ye) in early October; since then, the sportswear giant had launched an investigation into the behavior of the rapper-designer which ended today.

“Ye’s recent statements and actions are unacceptable, full of hatred and dangerous” reads a statement released today by the German company to officially end the collaboration that began in 2013 with immediate effect.

A model of Yeezy Boost (Ansa)

They had done the same in the past few weeks too Gap e Balenciaga – who had even deleted the photos of the rapper at the last show in Paris – to then announce the final break in relations. Moreover, precisely in Paris, on the occasion of the “secret” fashion show of his YZYSZN9 line, which very few guests had had access to, including Angelo Flaccavento for Il Sole 24 Ore, he wore a t-shirt with the slogan “White lives matter” dear to the movement of supremacists.

Later, on social media, he made anti-Semitic claims threatening Jews with death. West, banned from the main social networks, then said he was interested in buying Parler, a network loved by former president Donald Trump (as well as the only one on which he could be present).

Find out more

You may also like

Why did Fan Weiqi’s character set collapse and...

Technique, the US market pushes sales over 500...

Original Kunqu Opera “Cao Xueqin” will perform Kunqu...

The first American drama “Game of Thrones” in...

adidas officially announces end of partnership with Kanye...

It is natural to write without hindrance——On the...

Qian Fang and Chen He on the same...

The Biggest Sporting Events to Bet On this...

Energy crisis and expensive electric car bill, Motus-E...

Enter RIMOWA’s new Shanghai limited-time exhibition “Craftsmanship” |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy