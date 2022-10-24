Source title: adidas neo and the popular two-dimensional animation “Curse Back to War” have a dream linkage to jointly create a joint series of JUJUTSU KAISEN

In the golden autumn and October, the street sports trend of the Z generation also comes with the cool weather. Recently, adidas neo, the sports fashion series of adidas, has joined hands with Lingbang Group (stock code: 2230. HK), a leading Asian media content distribution and brand licensing company, to create a dream linkage with the popular two-dimensional animation “Curse Back to War” for everyone. Bring adidasneoX JUJUTSU KAISEN joint series. (Left: adidas neo X JUJUTSU KAISEN men’s jacket, adidas neo X JUJUTSU KAISEN men’s pullover sweater; Middle: adidas neo X JUJUTSU KAISEN women’s double-knit trousers, adidas neo X JUJUTSU KAISEN men’s tapered trousers; Right: adidas neo X JUJUTSU KAISEN women’s bomber jacket) adidas neo is a sports and leisure brand dedicated to bringing fashion elements and fresh experiences to young consumers. Adhering to the brand spirit of youthful vigor and optimism, the product design is dynamic and fresh, which well interprets the young people in the new era of “making everything fun”. In order to demonstrate to young people how to easily grasp the cool street style, adidasneo and the popular two-dimensional animation “Curse Back to War” jointly created the JUJUTSU KAISEN joint series. The series will be inspired by the clothing and magic skills of popular characters in animation, and integrate into the autumn and winter trend design, and strive to lead the autumn trend of the two-dimensional circle. Men’s jackets are made of lamb’s fleece and woven fabrics for warmth and style. The zipper of the jacket, the three stripes behind the neckline, the large woven flap pockets on the front, and the large color blocks above the arms are all selected in bright and jumpy orange. The bold bright embellishment aims to make the whole jacket full of youthful vitality. On the back of the jacket is the classic picture of “Spell Fighting”, which firmly hits the hearts of animation fans. At the same time, it wears a knitted hoodie inspired by the dress of the protagonist “Knotta Yuren”. The hoodie features a high-snap collar and an asymmetrical cut line, with “Spellback” printed on the sleeves and a hero graphic on the front. Men’s bottoms are paired with black tapered trousers, which are thick and crisp, cool and stylish. There are asymmetrical red three-stripes design on both sides of the trousers, which echoes the contrasting color drawstring at the waistband, adding a sense of design. Embroidered Conjuration High School logo on the front of the pant leg. A whole set of outfits makes people can’t help but substitute for animated characters, and strives to bring young people a unique and magical wearing experience. See also One Piece "FILM RED" Episode MV Hiroyuki Sawano's composition is mysterious and weird - Japanese and Korean Music For women, a cropped bomber jacket is available in a loose fit. It features a high collar with snap buttons, and the collar is made of lambskin and twill blend for warmth and style. Contrast stitching and 3-Stripes behind the collar complete the jacket. The adjustable elasticated hem enhances the figure and strives to create a stylish and not bloated fall outfit. The back of the jacket is printed with the logo pattern of the popular character “Rose Natsuzaki”, and the character portrait is printed on the inside of the clothes, which is full of surprises. The bottoms are matched with double-knit trousers with longer trousers, and strive to achieve the visual effect of elongated legs. The front of the trousers has an embroidered pattern of the character logo, the right side of the trouser leg incorporates a three-stripe design, and the asymmetrical design of the two trouser legs is designed to make the overall match more fashionable. Come and join adidasneo to create a cool autumn fashion out of the street! About Lingbang Group Lingbang Group Co., Ltd. is a leading media content distribution and brand licensing company, headquartered in Hong Kong, China, with operations in China, Japan and Southeast Asia, with its own animation platform Ani-OneAsia – which has 2.87 million subscribers on YouTube and 468 million views; in addition, it also owns Ani-Kids, a video-on-demand channel for children’s educational entertainment, and Ani-Mall, an e-commerce platform. Lingbang Group has been engaged in media content distribution business for more than 28 years, and also operates brand licensing business. In terms of media content distribution business, Lingbang Group invests and cooperates closely with media content licensors through content production and distribution arrangements to distribute media content related to animation, variety shows, TV series, animation and live-action movies. As for the brand licensing business, the Group has licensed copyrights from various brand licensors in the Asia-Pacific region, including certain merchandise licensing (for toys, clothing and footwear, health and beauty products, and food and beverage), large-scale brick-and-mortar entertainment rights (for events, theme parks, shopping malls, coffee shops and restaurants) and promotional rights. See also The action movie "Broken Gold" is launched, starring Wu Yue

In the golden autumn and October, the street sports trend of the Z generation also comes with the cool weather. Recently, adidas neo, the sports fashion series of adidas, has joined hands with Lingbang Group (stock code: 2230. HK), a leading Asian media content distribution and brand licensing company, to create a dream linkage with the popular two-dimensional animation “Curse Back to War” for everyone. Bring adidasneoX JUJUTSU KAISEN joint series.

(Left: adidas neo X JUJUTSU KAISEN men’s jacket, adidas neo X JUJUTSU KAISEN men’s pullover sweater;

Middle: adidas neo X JUJUTSU KAISEN women’s double-knit trousers, adidas neo X JUJUTSU KAISEN men’s tapered trousers;

Right: adidas neo X JUJUTSU KAISEN women’s bomber jacket)

adidas neo is a sports and leisure brand dedicated to bringing fashion elements and fresh experiences to young consumers. Adhering to the brand spirit of youthful vigor and optimism, the product design is dynamic and fresh, which well interprets the young people in the new era of “making everything fun”.

In order to demonstrate to young people how to easily grasp the cool street style, adidasneo and the popular two-dimensional animation “Curse Back to War” jointly created the JUJUTSU KAISEN joint series. The series will be inspired by the clothing and magic skills of popular characters in animation, and integrate into the autumn and winter trend design, and strive to lead the autumn trend of the two-dimensional circle.

Men’s jackets are made of lamb’s fleece and woven fabrics for warmth and style. The zipper of the jacket, the three stripes behind the neckline, the large woven flap pockets on the front, and the large color blocks above the arms are all selected in bright and jumpy orange. The bold bright embellishment aims to make the whole jacket full of youthful vitality. On the back of the jacket is the classic picture of “Spell Fighting”, which firmly hits the hearts of animation fans.

At the same time, it wears a knitted hoodie inspired by the dress of the protagonist “Knotta Yuren”. The hoodie features a high-snap collar and an asymmetrical cut line, with “Spellback” printed on the sleeves and a hero graphic on the front. Men’s bottoms are paired with black tapered trousers, which are thick and crisp, cool and stylish. There are asymmetrical red three-stripes design on both sides of the trousers, which echoes the contrasting color drawstring at the waistband, adding a sense of design. Embroidered Conjuration High School logo on the front of the pant leg. A whole set of outfits makes people can’t help but substitute for animated characters, and strives to bring young people a unique and magical wearing experience.

For women, a cropped bomber jacket is available in a loose fit. It features a high collar with snap buttons, and the collar is made of lambskin and twill blend for warmth and style. Contrast stitching and 3-Stripes behind the collar complete the jacket. The adjustable elasticated hem enhances the figure and strives to create a stylish and not bloated fall outfit. The back of the jacket is printed with the logo pattern of the popular character “Rose Natsuzaki”, and the character portrait is printed on the inside of the clothes, which is full of surprises. The bottoms are matched with double-knit trousers with longer trousers, and strive to achieve the visual effect of elongated legs. The front of the trousers has an embroidered pattern of the character logo, the right side of the trouser leg incorporates a three-stripe design, and the asymmetrical design of the two trouser legs is designed to make the overall match more fashionable.

Come and join adidasneo to create a cool autumn fashion out of the street!

About Lingbang Group

Lingbang Group Co., Ltd. is a leading media content distribution and brand licensing company, headquartered in Hong Kong, China, with operations in China, Japan and Southeast Asia, with its own animation platform Ani-OneAsia – which has 2.87 million subscribers on YouTube and 468 million views; in addition, it also owns Ani-Kids, a video-on-demand channel for children’s educational entertainment, and Ani-Mall, an e-commerce platform. Lingbang Group has been engaged in media content distribution business for more than 28 years, and also operates brand licensing business.

In terms of media content distribution business, Lingbang Group invests and cooperates closely with media content licensors through content production and distribution arrangements to distribute media content related to animation, variety shows, TV series, animation and live-action movies.

As for the brand licensing business, the Group has licensed copyrights from various brand licensors in the Asia-Pacific region, including certain merchandise licensing (for toys, clothing and footwear, health and beauty products, and food and beverage), large-scale brick-and-mortar entertainment rights (for events, theme parks, shopping malls, coffee shops and restaurants) and promotional rights.