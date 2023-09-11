Home » adidas Originals and Craig Green Unveil New Stan Smith Co-Branded Shoes: CG BOOST STAN and CG SPLIT STAN
Entertainment

adidas Originals and Craig Green Unveil New Stan Smith Co-Branded Shoes: CG BOOST STAN and CG SPLIT STAN

by admin
adidas Originals and Craig Green Unveil New Stan Smith Co-Branded Shoes: CG BOOST STAN and CG SPLIT STAN

Adidas Originals Collaborates with Designer Craig Green for New Stan Smith Co-Branded Shoe

Leading sportswear brand adidas Originals has joined forces with renowned designer Craig Green to launch an exciting new co-branded shoe collection. The collaboration introduces two fresh iterations of the iconic Stan Smith sneaker – CG BOOST STAN and CG SPLIT STAN. The artistry behind the project extends beyond footwear, as photographer Dan Tobin Smith has been invited to co-create the main visual to pay homage to the bold design.

One of the standout models from this collaboration is the CG SPLIT STAN, which showcases Craig Green’s admiration for the timeless Stan Smith silhouette. The shoe adopts a unique approach by cutting the familiar design in half and inserting a rubber raised structure from the middle. This innovative combination of leather and rubber seamlessly blends elements from both sneaker styles. The CG SPLIT STAN will be available in three captivating single-color options: white, black, and khaki.

On the other hand, the CG BOOST STAN celebrates adidas’ rich heritage while embracing present and future design elements. This particular shoe expertly incorporates various iconic features from adidas’ past and combines them with a modern flair. The entire upper of the CG BOOST STAN is crafted using BOOST material, resulting in a distinctive die-cut pattern that merges seamlessly into the midsole.

Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of both adidas Originals and Craig Green’s work can look forward to the official release of the new co-branded shoe collection on September 14th. This highly anticipated launch is set to captivate the attention of fashion-forward individuals and trendsetters alike. Stay tuned for the exciting drop and make sure to mark the date in your calendars.

See also  Kanye West claims adidas is trying to buy YEEZY for $1 billion

For those interested in securing a pair of the adidas Originals x Craig Green Stan Smith collaboration, the release is just around the corner. Keep an eye out for further updates and don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this incredible fusion of cutting-edge design and legendary sneaker heritage.

You may also like

Egg white cake – easy and delicious recipe...

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards: Shakira Receives...

New Korean Drama “Aima” Announces Starring Lineup: Lee...

Simple and tasty Sunday lunch recipes – Panelaterapia

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona Pleads for Vince...

Antonio Marras: «Restlessness is the source of my...

Court Judgement: Beijing Jichuang Gravity Company Wins Lawsuit...

Goal will link Buenos Aires – Ezeiza to...

Musk and Grimes Expecting Third Child: Singer’s Demands...

Feet in the Tagliamento river, and history flows

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy