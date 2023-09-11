adidas Originals and Craig Green Unveil New Stan Smith Co-Branded Shoes: CG BOOST STAN and CG SPLIT STAN

Adidas Originals Collaborates with Designer Craig Green for New Stan Smith Co-Branded Shoe

Leading sportswear brand adidas Originals has joined forces with renowned designer Craig Green to launch an exciting new co-branded shoe collection. The collaboration introduces two fresh iterations of the iconic Stan Smith sneaker – CG BOOST STAN and CG SPLIT STAN. The artistry behind the project extends beyond footwear, as photographer Dan Tobin Smith has been invited to co-create the main visual to pay homage to the bold design.

One of the standout models from this collaboration is the CG SPLIT STAN, which showcases Craig Green’s admiration for the timeless Stan Smith silhouette. The shoe adopts a unique approach by cutting the familiar design in half and inserting a rubber raised structure from the middle. This innovative combination of leather and rubber seamlessly blends elements from both sneaker styles. The CG SPLIT STAN will be available in three captivating single-color options: white, black, and khaki.

On the other hand, the CG BOOST STAN celebrates adidas’ rich heritage while embracing present and future design elements. This particular shoe expertly incorporates various iconic features from adidas’ past and combines them with a modern flair. The entire upper of the CG BOOST STAN is crafted using BOOST material, resulting in a distinctive die-cut pattern that merges seamlessly into the midsole.

Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of both adidas Originals and Craig Green’s work can look forward to the official release of the new co-branded shoe collection on September 14th. This highly anticipated launch is set to captivate the attention of fashion-forward individuals and trendsetters alike. Stay tuned for the exciting drop and make sure to mark the date in your calendars.

For those interested in securing a pair of the adidas Originals x Craig Green Stan Smith collaboration, the release is just around the corner. Keep an eye out for further updates and don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this incredible fusion of cutting-edge design and legendary sneaker heritage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

