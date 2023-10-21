adidas Originals and Nu-Metal Band KoRn Announce Collaboration Project

ADIDAS ORIGINALS AND NU-METAL BAND KORN COLLABORATE ON NEW FASHION COLLECTION

Recently, adidas Originals and the iconic American Nu-Metal band KoRn announced their exciting collaboration project. The collaboration includes a range of merchandise such as T-Shirts, Hoodies, and two pairs of joint shoes.

KoRn, a legendary band formed in 1993, is not only recognized as one of the pioneers of Nu-Metal but is also known for its long-standing relationship with the adidas Originals brand. The band has been frequently spotted wearing adidas clothing and even composed a song titled “ADIDAS” back in 1996.

This collaboration draws inspiration from KoRn’s classic album “Life Is Peachy,” combining the logos of both parties and the iconic adidas three leaves design. The collection features a sleek black and white color scheme, emphasizing the unique style of the band. The shoe offerings include the Campus 00s and SUPERMODIFIED models, which showcase the engraved logos on the tongue and heel respectively. To add an extra touch, the collaboration also includes two sets of colored shoelaces and a guitar pick-shaped keychain.

Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the official release of the adidas Originals x KoRn collaboration series on October 27th. This highly anticipated collection is expected to attract a wide audience, appealing to both adidas and KoRn fans.

With the highly successful partnerships adidas Originals has previously fostered with notable musicians and celebrities, this collaboration with KoRn further solidifies the brand’s position at the forefront of the fashion and music industry. The unique fusion of music and fashion signifies adidas Originals’ dedication to pushing boundaries and providing unparalleled experiences to its customers.

For those eager to get their hands on this limited edition collection, mark your calendars for October 27th and prepare to rock the streets with the adidas Originals x KoRn collaboration series. It’s an opportunity you won’t want to miss!

