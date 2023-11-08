Home » adidas Originals and Sporty & Rich Launch 2023 Autumn/Winter Joint Series
Entertainment

adidas Originals and Sporty & Rich Launch 2023 Autumn/Winter Joint Series

by admin
adidas Originals and Sporty & Rich Launch 2023 Autumn/Winter Joint Series

Adidas Originals Teams Up with Sporty & Rich for New 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection

Adidas Originals has once again teamed up with Los Angeles lifestyle brand Sporty & Rich to launch a new joint series for the 2023 autumn and winter season. This marks the third collaboration between the two brands, as they continue to pay homage to retro aesthetics and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The new collection features a range of apparel and reimagined classic shoes that embody the aesthetic language and style established by the partnership. Specifically, the adidas Originals x Sporty & Rich collaboration includes two new colorways of the Samba OG Sporty & Rich and a pair of Stan Smith sneakers.

The Samba OG Sporty & Rich features a classic white leather upper with burgundy and mustard yellow accents on the three stripes and tail details. On the other hand, the Stan Smith replaces the classic leather upper with canvas material and is adorned with a green clover logo on the side of the shoe and embroidered Sporty & Rich words on the tongue. Each pair of shoes also comes with a pearl hanging chain accessory and a customized co-branded shoe box.

The adidas Originals x Sporty & Rich 2023 autumn and winter joint series is set to be released on November 10. Fans of both brands are encouraged to mark their calendars and keep an eye out for the highly anticipated collection.

See also  Söder likes Berliner Weisse: "The best thing about Berlin"

You may also like

Investing in Miss Universe: Benefits for El Salvador

Muti: “The Da Ponte house is for sale...

Kim Jae Hwan to Cover Yutaka Ozaki’s Classic...

spotlight | tom gregory – wienkonzert.com

Gerard Piqué Breaks Silence on Breakup with Shakira:...

Guerlain supports female entrepreneurship in the beekeeping sector...

Wu Jing Admires Jackie Chan and Jet Li:...

Strigoi – Bathed in A Black Sun

Timbaland Defends Justin Timberlake and Attacks Britney Spears:...

Unpublished texts by Louisa May Alcott written under...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy