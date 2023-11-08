adidas Originals and Sporty & Rich Launch 2023 Autumn/Winter Joint Series

Adidas Originals Teams Up with Sporty & Rich for New 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection

Adidas Originals has once again teamed up with Los Angeles lifestyle brand Sporty & Rich to launch a new joint series for the 2023 autumn and winter season. This marks the third collaboration between the two brands, as they continue to pay homage to retro aesthetics and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The new collection features a range of apparel and reimagined classic shoes that embody the aesthetic language and style established by the partnership. Specifically, the adidas Originals x Sporty & Rich collaboration includes two new colorways of the Samba OG Sporty & Rich and a pair of Stan Smith sneakers.

The Samba OG Sporty & Rich features a classic white leather upper with burgundy and mustard yellow accents on the three stripes and tail details. On the other hand, the Stan Smith replaces the classic leather upper with canvas material and is adorned with a green clover logo on the side of the shoe and embroidered Sporty & Rich words on the tongue. Each pair of shoes also comes with a pearl hanging chain accessory and a customized co-branded shoe box.

The adidas Originals x Sporty & Rich 2023 autumn and winter joint series is set to be released on November 10. Fans of both brands are encouraged to mark their calendars and keep an eye out for the highly anticipated collection.

