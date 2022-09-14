In August, the first wave was launched with SFTM-001 [HONEYCOMB] After the named SHADOWTURF shoes, all the items in the adidas x Song for the Mute joint series will also be officially launched. More items in the autumn and winter series have finally appeared.

adidas Originals

adidas Originals

The adidas x Song for the Mute Autumn/Winter 22 collection is an extension of the main line concept of the ‘22.2Les Olympiades’ collection: Les Olympiades is an urban planning residential project located in the 13th arrondissement of Paris, built from 1969 to 1974, Creative Director of Song for the Mute Lyna Ty spent her early childhood here.

Les Olympiades consists of 14 towers built along the Corniche, each named after the Olympic host city. Lyna Ty lives in the Tokyo Trip building, and like many other immigrants who began to settle here in the late 1970s, she became a member of the Southeast Asian community group. In her first capsule collection with adidas, Song for the Mute showcases the inclusivity and diversity Lyna Ty experienced as a child — both a reflection of her upbringing and a tribute to community.

adidas Originals

adidas Originals

The campaign, shot by Dutch fashion photographer Winter Vandenbrink and independent fashion videographer Alexandre Gaudin, captures a group of friends cycling, football, climbing buildings and hanging out in the Les Olympiades neighborhood. The aim is to highlight the commonalities of this collaboration between Song for the Mute and adidas – sportsmanship, friendship and community connection.

The collaborative SHADOWTURF draws inspiration from the brand’s historic archives and builds on the retro running shoe prototype.

The cooperation series SHADOWTURF named after SFTM-001 will continue to bring two new color schemes, DUSTY PINK and MIDNIGHT, which are presented in eye-catching dirty powder and versatile dark colors respectively.

The upper is made of mesh and leather with eye-catching details such as zigzag stitching, reflective decorative elements, text embroidery and a special tongue brand label, and the heel part is also decorated with a HOUSE pattern composed of seven dots. With the outdoor-style Superturf Adventure midsole, the combination of Formotion and adiPrene+ technology brings a good wearing experience.

adidas Originals

adidas Originals

In the design process of Song for the Mute, there is continuous exploration through the conceptual way of telling a story. With each new series or chapter, Lyna Ty’s envisioned characters traverse between old and new, poetic and modern. In this release, the collection includes two new colorways of SHADOWTURF shoes and rich apparel pieces, designed to combine poetic modernism and geometric shapes with 1990s sports style.

Inspired by natural color palettes and organic textures, designs and details take on a distressed look by mimicking the look of wear and tear, combined with modern cuts and silhouettes. Each piece features a fun handcrafted “Song for the Trefoil” collaboration logo. The styles and shades of trench coats and shirts are inspired by the adidas archives, layered through the combination of different fabrics, featuring classic three-stripes on the front and sides, and refined style with metal details such as drawstrings and two-way zippers. The back of the collar, the neckline, the cuffs and the hem have a cooperation logo composed of rubber dots and a special brand label. In addition, the trench coat style features a detachable hood secured with tonal snaps.

The long and short-sleeved T-shirts feature large-area printing patterns, and the overall destruction and washing effects show an old-fashioned retro charm. The trousers are also geometrically designed in different materials and tones, featuring the classic three-stripes elements, a drawstring and side snaps, a collaboration logo on the legs and a special brand label on the hem.

More new products of the adidas x Song for the Mute 22 autumn and winter series will be available on the CONFIRMED APP and designated offline channels on September 23, 2022. Please download the CONFIRMED APP in advance for online release information.