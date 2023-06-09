adidas Originals x Wales Bonner 2023 Spring/Summer Collection Officially Released

Adidas Originals once again joined hands with British designer Wales Bonner to launch a new 2023 spring and summer series. After integrating the classic elements of adidas Originals with Jamaican culture, it turned its inspiration to the Caribbean.Photographer and director duo Jalan and Jibril Durimel are specially invited to shoot this season’s campaign, with British artist Tom Guinness as stylist, expanding the visual language of previous seasons to tell a story about characters, places and hometowns

For this collaboration, Wales Bonner has redesigned two classic adidas shoes. One is the WB Samba, which brings two different designs, one in neutral tones with a nubuck upper and leather 3-Stripes, and the other featuring silver throughout the leather upper with crochet stripe detailing. The other is WB SL72 Knit, which reinterprets this pair of retro classic running shoes with a knitted upper, and pays tribute to Jamaican culture through two color schemes. In addition to the footwear, the collection also includes a lake green nylon tracksuit, a knit tracksuit set, a bold silver jacket and matching shorts, a Harrington jacket and flared trousers in a Jamaican colorway, a terry top and shorts set, a geometric knit knit Tank tops, as well as cotton T-shirts and other rich styles.

The adidas Originals x Wales Bonner 2023 spring/summer collection will be officially released on June 9th, and interested readers may wish to pay attention.