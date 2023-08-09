Adidas Releases 6 New YEEZY Shoes Including Debut of YEEZY 500 Tactical Boot

Adidas Announces Release of New YEEZY Shoes, Including Tactical Boots

After Kanye West, also known as Ye, surprised fans with a guest appearance at Travis Scott’s “UTOPIA” audio-visual concert in Rome, adidas is once again in the spotlight with the release of six new pairs of YEEZY shoes this week. Among the footwear collection are some classic styles and the highly anticipated debut of the YEEZY 500 Tactical Boot.

The YEEZY 500 Tactical Boot introduces a brand-new design to the tactical boot category. The first color option available is “Black,” featuring a modern and sleek appearance. The design bears resemblance to the military tactical boots previously launched by Rothco, as well as the eye-catching boots from Nike Field Boot and YEEZY SEASON 3. The boot boasts a suede upper for a curved silhouette and is equipped with an adiPrene cushioned sole for optimal comfort and support.

In addition to the tactical boots, adidas will also be restocking several popular styles. Fans can look forward to the return of the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 in the “Core Black Red” and “Granite” colorways. The YZY KNIT RNR will be making a comeback in “Fade Onyx,” while the YEEZY SLIDE will be restocked in “Slate Marine.” Lastly, the YEEZY FOAM RNNR will be available again in the “Stone Sage” colorway.

The release of these replenished styles is scheduled for August 9 on the CONFIRMED app in North America. Fans are advised to stay tuned for further updates and information regarding availability and pricing. With the constant innovation and unique designs that the YEEZY line offers, sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the chance to add these new releases to their collections.