adidas T-Mac 5 Announces Special Commemorative Color “13 Points 33 Seconds”

Tracy McGrady’s most well-known great achievements are when he played for the Rockets on December 9, 2004. He faced the Spurs and scored 13 points in 33 seconds to successfully reverse the game. To commemorate this event, adidas announced the launch of T-Mac 5 special commemorative color matching “13 Points 33 Seconds” to recall this great moment.

What’s interesting is that adidas T-Mac 5 “13 Points 33 Seconds” chooses silver and black as the main color combination, which just corresponds to the Spurs’ jersey color scheme. The silver smooth leather is specially injected with a metallic paint atmosphere, with black shoelaces and toe molds. , shoelaces and lining, and the symbolic numbers “13” and “33” representing “13 Points 33 Seconds” can be seen on the tongue.

This shoe is expected to be officially released in the next few weeks, with a suggested price of $160.