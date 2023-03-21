The founder and CEO of KITH, Ronnie Fieg and adidas, have reunited once again. Not only that, but this time they have also joined Clarks Originals, a shoe brand that has performed well in recent years, to launch a tripartite joint venture. Colliding with each other’s DNA through popular projects Coordinated integration brings a new iteration called “8th Street Samba”, which appears in three colors: olive green, caramel brown, and green lines on a white background.

According to Ronnie Fieg’s statement on the community page, this product development has produced a total of 5 rounds of samples, and it took 18 months to produce the final product, from suede uppers, triangular tags embossed with the three-party logo, to Clarks classic shoe Wallabee special size The sole and adidas Samba silhouette are reshaped and matched. In addition to the bold and innovative design and rich details of the sneakers, the shoe box has also been updated, and the image photos also create a retro atmosphere under the dim light. , the series has a high degree of completion, highlighting the overall aesthetic texture.

adidas x Clarks Originals x Ronnie Fieg “8th Street Samba” tricolor is expected to be sold exclusively through KITH on March 24, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.