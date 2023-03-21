Home Entertainment adidas x Clarks Originals x Ronnie Fieg Tripartite Joint Sneakers Officially Debut
Entertainment

adidas x Clarks Originals x Ronnie Fieg Tripartite Joint Sneakers Officially Debut

by admin
adidas x Clarks Originals x Ronnie Fieg Tripartite Joint Sneakers Officially Debut

The founder and CEO of KITH, Ronnie Fieg and adidas, have reunited once again. Not only that, but this time they have also joined Clarks Originals, a shoe brand that has performed well in recent years, to launch a tripartite joint venture. Colliding with each other’s DNA through popular projects Coordinated integration brings a new iteration called “8th Street Samba”, which appears in three colors: olive green, caramel brown, and green lines on a white background.

According to Ronnie Fieg’s statement on the community page, this product development has produced a total of 5 rounds of samples, and it took 18 months to produce the final product, from suede uppers, triangular tags embossed with the three-party logo, to Clarks classic shoe Wallabee special size The sole and adidas Samba silhouette are reshaped and matched. In addition to the bold and innovative design and rich details of the sneakers, the shoe box has also been updated, and the image photos also create a retro atmosphere under the dim light. , the series has a high degree of completion, highlighting the overall aesthetic texture.

adidas x Clarks Originals x Ronnie Fieg “8th Street Samba” tricolor is expected to be sold exclusively through KITH on March 24, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

See also  ±ന塶Ʈˮ й

You may also like

“The Man in the Dream of the Girlfriend”...

Menopause during fashion week the dresser

Jay Chou Concert 2023 Schedule Summary of Jay...

Education’s values

The Breaking Bad car and the others: the...

They find the oldest fossil remains of a...

Obey’s imagination. Street art and the symbols of...

Nike SB and Carhartt will launch the latest...

a foreign firm acquired areas to explore in...

Sadomasochism of the Republic of China “Bu Yunqu”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy