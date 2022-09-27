Home Entertainment adidas x “Yu-Gi-Oh!” New Joint Series Shoes Officially Debut | HYPEBEAST
The cross-border cooperation between sports brands and animation is nothing new. This time, adidas and “Yu-Gi-Oh!” will bring the first joint series of the two sides, including two new ADI2000 sneakers and Reptossage slippers.

Both ADI2000s are based on white leather, with images of the two popular characters Muto Games and Seto Kaiba’s iconic cards “Black Magician” and “Blue Eyes White Dragon”, and have exclusive shoebox packaging with details. You can also see the light purple, light blue tones and the “Dark Mage” tag that echo the theme. The Reptossage slippers are also themed on the above-mentioned characters and cards, with a prominent color scheme on a black basis.

The adidas x “Yu-Gi-Oh!” joint series of shoes is expected to officially land on adidas and designated retailers in the next few months. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

