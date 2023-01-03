Home Entertainment adidas YEEZY 450 Slide Yellow Iteration Close-up Image First Exposure
The adidas YEEZY 450 Slide, which was originally scheduled to be launched in 2020 but has not been released due to various production problems, was first performed by Kim Kardashian as early as 2021. After a year or two, there is finally news again. Ushering in yellow iterations with more appearance pictures from different angles.

This pair of soft slippers made of foam material, in addition to extending the uniquely recognizable wavy sole profile of YEEZY 450, the hollow structure similar to animal bones creates an alien and alien atmosphere, and the sole also adds stripes Designed to provide non-slip traction, the monochromatic, one-piece design is visually impactful without the fuss.

However, since adidas and Kanye West have terminated the cooperation, the past YEEZY products may be changed under the adjustment of adidas, and the above-mentioned shoes cannot escape this fate. It is not clear when and what adidas will be Such a new name reveals adidas YEEZY 450 Slide, interested readers must pay attention.

