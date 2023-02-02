Listen to the audio version of the article

From 5pm last year, the number of Italian fashion, design and luxury companies participating in the second dedication of the “Adopt a School” project, launched in 2021 by Altagamma in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, to train new resources for the sector. More and more resources needed, since the mismatch, i.e. the gap between supply and demand for the required profiles is still very wide. Indeed, according to an Altagamma-Unioncamere study, around 346,000 professionals will be needed within the next five years in the fashion, design, automotive, hospitality and food sectors, but it is estimated that only half of this figure will actually be employed. And this in the face of a global luxury market, which has a crucial production center in Italy, which grew by 21% in 2022.

This is why the increase in Altagamma member companies participating in Adotta una Scuola is excellent news: the six new brands that have joined the 22/2023 edition are Davines, Ferrari Trento, Feudi di San Gregorio, Gucci, Pomellato and Zegna. The participation of all last year’s participants has been confirmed, including Aurora, Bottega Veneta, Moncler, Bulgari, Fendi, Ferragamo, Herno, Technogym, The Gritti Palace Venice. Eighty classes will be activated over the two-year period in the technical-vocational institutes of 10 regions, who will be able to follow the courses organized by the companies, tailored to the needs of the market, and continue their training with direct experience in them, by participating in workshops, visits and internships.

«Know-how is at the heart of Made in Italy excellence, it is a distinctive element of our creations and has its roots in the history and traditions of our country – commented Matteo Lunelli, president of Altagamma (his appointment was confirmed in December also for the three-year period 2023-25) -. This is why the Altagamma Foundation has been involved for years in the field of training and protection of the supply chains of the high Italian cultural and creative industry and we intend to continue in this direction. With the Adopt a School project, we want to enhance the artisanal and technical knowledge and skills, essential for our industry, combining the needs of businesses and the training needs of institutions”.