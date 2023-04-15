ADRIAN BENEGAS – Releases second single from forthcoming album

Exceptional composer and keyboarder Adrian Benegas from Paraguay is ready to jump with another single! Musically, his compositions encompass symphonic metal music with a modern touch and a unique sound atmosphere, which he calls “Theatrical Power Metal”.

On his second solo album “Arcanum”, which will be released on May 5th, 2023 via Reaper Entertainment, Ronnie Romero (lead singer of Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow), Michael Ehré (drummer of the bands Primal Fear and Gamma Ray), Sascha Paeth (renowned German producer), Tunisian bassist Anis Jouini (of the band Myrath) and Dutch guitarist Timo Somers (ex-Delain).

Today Adrian already presents the second single “Sanctum”. The other anthem, which is carried by the charismatic voice of exceptional singer Ronnie Romero and provides pure goosebump moments. The song is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Watch the official lyric video here:

Benegas explains:

“I am very happy to finally release the second appetizer from ARCANUM. Excitement is growing as we get very close to releasing the album in full. This has a special place in my heart because it has a very personal and deep meaning. Sanctum” worships the power of true love. A spark of holy fire that burns away all sorrow. It is the essence of virtue, the altar upon which souls find refuge, and she is embraced by her divine fire that casts out all darkness.”

The track list reads as follows:

1 I am The Revenant (Prologue)

2 Sanctum

3 The Secret Within

4 Pain Is The Key

5 Alchemy Of Spirits

6 Caravan Of Doomed Souls

7 At The Mount Of Solitude

8 The Miracle Of Knowing How To Wait

9 The Spirit Of Visions

10 Eternal light

11 The Secret Mantra Of The Spirits (Epilogue)

The debut album The Revenant was released in November 2019 and is available on Reaper Entertainment‘s online store – http://www.reapermusic.de – available. For this album, too, Adrian Benegas brought his dream team of musicians and no less than 3 singers together to bring his songs to life, including Ralf Scheepers (PRIMAL FEAR – Ex-GAMMA RAY), Herbie Langhans (FIREWIND), Henning Basse (METALLIUM) and Zuberoa Aznarez (Diabulus in Musica, Tragul).

More information will be available shortly. Stay tuned

Band-Links:

The post ADRIAN BENEGAS – Releases second single from upcoming album appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

