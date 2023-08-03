Home » Adrián Uribe Faces Labor Lawsuit for Unfair Dismissal and Could Lose Millions
Adrián Uribe, a popular Mexican presenter, finds himself in hot water as he faces a labor lawsuit for unfair dismissal filed by a group of five musicians who previously worked for him. The controversy surfaced through the program “Chisme no like,” which revealed the “new” legal problems the famous presenter is now encountering.

According to the investigation, in 2016, Uribe and his company KG Talento decided to terminate the employment of the musical team that had been accompanying them during their shows. Instead, they opted to use music tracks, leaving the musicians abruptly dismissed. The most senior employee had been working with Uribe for eight years. Initially, the musicians were offered a settlement of 10,000 pesos, but they subsequently decided to take legal action against Adrián, as well as Laura García Uribe, Mauricio García Uribe, and the company involved.

Complicating matters, Uribe and his team hired inexperienced lawyers, making the legal process challenging. What could have been resolved with a fair payment for the musicians’ work has now escalated into a staggering demand of 6,341,849 pesos, which includes not only the unjustified dismissal but also various benefits. This substantial amount is now putting Uribe’s assets at risk.

In his well-known role in the series “Unhappily Ever After,” Uribe has entertained countless audiences. However, behind the scenes, he now finds himself embroiled in legal troubles that could potentially tarnish his public image. The outcome of this labor lawsuit remains to be seen.

In other news, motorcycle thieves in Mexico are taking their crimes to a whole new level. Not content with mere assault, they now bid farewell to their victims by shooting them. For the full story, watch the accompanying video.

