Adrián Uribe Faces Labor Lawsuit Over Unfair Dismissal by Musicians

Adrián Uribe Faces Labor Lawsuit for Unfair Dismissal of Musicians

MEXICO CITY, August 2 – Well-known Mexican presenter, Adrián Uribe, finds himself in hot water as he is now at the center of a labor controversy. The program “Chisme no like” has reported that Uribe is facing legal problems due to a lawsuit for unfair dismissal filed by a group of five musicians who previously worked for him.

According to the investigation, in 2016, Uribe and his company KG Talento made the decision to part ways with the musical team that had accompanied them in their shows. This abrupt dismissal left the most senior employee, who had been with Uribe for 8 years, and the other musicians shocked. Instead of keeping the live musicians, Uribe’s team chose to use pre-recorded music tracks.

Initially, the musicians were offered a settlement of 10,000 pesos. However, they decided to pursue legal action against Uribe, as well as Laura García Uribe, Mauricio García Uribe, and the company involved.

Complicating matters further, Uribe and his staff hired inexperienced lawyers to handle the case, leading to additional challenges. What could have been resolved with a fair payment for the musicians’ work has now escalated to a whopping 6,341,849 pesos due to the unjustified dismissal and associated benefits. This enormous sum puts Uribe’s assets, including his home, at risk.

The lawsuit has now put Uribe in the spotlight, with many questioning his treatment of his former employees. As the case unfolds, the outcome remains uncertain and could potentially have long-lasting implications for the presenter’s career and reputation.

In related news, a separate article highlights an alarming video that has recently surfaced, revealing the dangerous lengths motorcycle thieves in Mexico are willing to go to during their assaults.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

