Advance ticket sales for “Cornelia Jakobs” 2024: Advance sales start today! The details of the event at a glance

This is what awaits you at Cornelia Jakobs

New Swedish Grammy winner Cornelia Jakobs is going on a big tour at the end of the year. There is great interest in seeing and hearing one of Sweden’s most exciting voices at the moment. That’s why Cornelia has now announced an extensive European tour that will last all year round and even go into 2024. “It’s a great feeling to be back on tour! We’ve had a slightly longer concert break, so I’m all the more excited to finally play again and meet my incredible fan base. They travel everywhere to be at the forefront and sing along to all the songs, released and unreleased, at the top of their lungs. It is very touching,” says Cornelia. With her talent for conveying emotions through music, Cornelia Jakobs has deservedly found her place in the limelight. On April 28th she released her latest single It Takes a Fool to Remain Sane, a new version of the old The Ark classic. The song was released in collaboration with Spotify as part of a campaign to honor the nominees for Best New Artist at the Swedish Grammy Awards. A prize she also won. Alongside her tours, Cornelia Jakobs will continue to work in the studio on her debut album and is expected to release more throughout the year Music published by the artist.

“Cornelia Jakobs” live in 2024! Dates and locations at a glance

Datum time City Venue Address price range 15.01.2024 8 p.m Hamburg The cage Spielbudenplatz 21/22 22 € 20.01.2024 7.30 p.m Köln Helios 37 Heliosstraße 37 23,8 € 21.01.2024 8 p.m Berlin machine house Schoenhauser Allee 36 23,8 €

Buy tickets for “Cornelia Jakobs”.

Tickets for the event by Cornelia Jakobs you can buy via Ticketmaster. If you prefer to decide spontaneously, you can buy your tickets at the box office if tickets are still available by then. However, keep in mind that tickets for top artists sell out quickly.

Please note that there may be changes or cancellations to the above event at any time.

