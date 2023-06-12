“Advantageous Fraud” “You Won” Super Lawyer Joins Qian Yuxi’s Wisdom Fraud Team! Starting a cohabitation life, Kim Dong Wook is willing to beg for cooperation ~ (EP.3-4) – KSD 韩星网(Korean Drama)

korean drama



Erin

2023-06-12T19:21:00+08:00

[有雷] The plot of “Advantageous Fraud” is unfolding. The female liar who doesn’t follow the rules, Qian Wooxi, takes revenge in her own way because she doesn’t trust the justice protected by the law. After many incidents, Kim Dongwook finally admits Qian Wooxi Xi’s method is more effective, so she decides to join her team in the fraud.

The following is the lightning protection line

Li Luyun (played by Chun Woohee), a genius and fraudulent woman, is always confused. After she injured a man in the park, she was called to the police by the supervisor (played by Yoon Bo). Lawyer Han Mooying (played by Kim Dongyu) arrived After the police station, the man claimed that he was injured, but Li Luyun claimed that he stole the other party’s mobile phone… It turned out that the other party was a habitual criminal of secretly taking pictures. Li Luyun had already installed a malicious hacking program on his mobile phone. The whole thing was copied, allowing her to have evidence of the other party’s crime.

(Source: Screenshot of Huangviu Drama Platform @《优质的幼》)

Han Wuying originally asked colleagues to help her mother Xu Jishu (played by Zhang Yingnan) who always came to protest alone. The colleagues encountered bottlenecks and could not continue. This mother entrusted her son to a wealthy couple for adoption, but was accidentally drowned. It’s strange and the guardian purchased as much as 15 cents of life insurance for the adopted son, so the mother was unwilling to settle. Li Luyun had to find another place to live because of the water leak. She paid the fee and lived directly in Han Wuying’s house, and Han Wuying took her very seriously for her abnormal behavior. But the two also shared details of the case and exchanged ideas.

(Source: Screenshot of Huangviu Drama Platform @《优质的幼》)

Han Wuying continued to communicate with Xu Jishu, but Xu Jishu blamed himself to the point of committing suicide, and the case still failed to progress. Li Luyun cleverly pretended to be an expert in child psychology, approached the adoptive parents, and asked them to take out the insurance policy willingly. The amount of income is 430 million won! They even stole each other’s mobile phones. Han Wuying thought this method was too much, and asked Li Luyun to return the money, but Li Luyun insisted that he “confirm the contents of the mobile phone” before making a decision. It turned out that the mobile phone recorded the key video of the victim’s drowning, so Han Wuying bowed down. He even asked Li Luyun’s principles and methods of fraud, admitting that Li Luyun’s method is better than the law.

(Source: Screenshot of Huangviu Drama Platform @《优质的幼》)

Li Luyun has been in prison for ten years, and the team that worked together has long since disintegrated, and even got into trouble by the underworld. Hacker friend Duoqing (played by Li Yan) thinks that Li Luyun only treats people as tools instead of really caring about friends, so she turns to Wu Ying for help. Li Luyun once again defrauded the underworld and successfully got back the stolen money. At this time, Han Wuying came to find Li Luyun. He discarded the medicine he took every day, and won the badge of a righteous lawyer, and decided to become a member of Li Luyun’s smart fraud team.

(Source: Screenshot of Huangviu Drama Platform @《优质的幼》)

