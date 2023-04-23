Aerolineas Argentinas receives its first Boeing 737 Freighter

Aerolineas Argentinas presented its first cargo plane this Wednesday at Ezeiza International Airport, a Boeing 737-86JSF, registration number LV-CTC.

The presentation was held at the FBO terminal at Ezeiza International Airport and, as is customary in the sector, the plane received its baptism when crossing the arch of water from the ANAC pumps.

During the ceremony, Pablo Ceriani, CEO of the company, recalled that “in 2020 we maintained that Aerolíneas Argentinas had three objectives: the merger between Aerolíneas and Austral, the development of the MRO (Maintenance Workshop) and the development of air cargo”.

“With the entry of this aircraft, we consolidate the business unit of Aerolíneas Argentinas”, he commented.

The Boeing 737-86JSF, registration LV-CTC, arrived in the country in February and, after completing the mandatory procedures and inspections, headed to the workshops in Córdoba for painting and adaptation to the corporate image.

The operation of the aircraft on Brazilian routes is not yet certain, but it is a possibility, given the demand for cargo between the two countries, which can be seen in the article on broken cargo not Brazil.

The aircraft has all the necessary features: smoke detection, hydraulic loading gate and full opening for vehicles, machines and containers to enter, and a load capacity of 24,000 kg.

