Aerolíneas Argentinas will fly to Miami and New York from Aeroparque

Argentinian airlines reported that it will fly to two of the most sought after destinations by Argentines in the United States with departures from Aeroparque Jorge Newbery. The flights to miami and new york will start on August 7. Tickets are not yet available.

The flag airline had requested permission from the National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) for permission for aircraft Airbus A330 with capacity for 268 passengers can leave from the city of Buenos Aires with final destination to the North American country, according to the Infobae portal.

The works carried out in Aeroparque

After the airport reforms (the runway was lengthened and 62,000 m2 of granular bases and sub-bases were made, with 100,000 m3 of concrete) this attractive possibility of flying to the United States from Aeroparque arose.

In this way, the infrastructure of the airport was left in conditions for a Airbus A330 or other international aircraft, such as the Boeing 787according to the same publication.

Days and times to fly from Aeroparque to Miami and New York

In principle, In the case of Miami, it will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays with departure time at 11:30 p.m. The returns will be 3 weekly with departure at 10:05 and arrival at 20:00.

The route with New York will have 3 weekly flights, on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays departing at 11:55 p.m. Returns will be on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, departing from JFK at 3:25 p.m. and arriving at 3:25 p.m.

The Airbus A330 plane will also be enabled to make domestic flights to Ushuaia, Calafate and Bariloche, whose airports also have runways large enough to receive large planes, the portal reported.

Aerolíneas Argentinas will not stop operating its usual flights to the United States from Ezeizawhere the company already has all its operational infrastructure organized.

