aespa Announces “SYNK: HYPER LINE” World Tour, Starting with Concert in Los Angeles

SM Entertainment‘s girl group aespa will be holding their highly anticipated concert “aespa LIVE TOUR 2023 ‘SYNK: HYPER LINE” at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles on August 13th. The agency announced this exciting news on August 2nd.

During the concert, aespa will be showcasing their brand new English single ‘Better Things’ for the very first time. Set to be released on August 18th, the song is described as a fast-paced dance track with rhythmic percussion sound effects and a unique rhythm type. Fans can look forward to a performance filled with summer coolness.

Following their concert in Los Angeles, aespa will embark on a world tour, visiting 14 cities across Europe and America. This highly anticipated tour is generating a lot of excitement among fans worldwide.

It seems aespa has no plans of slowing down as they continue to conquer the global music scene. Fans are eagerly anticipating their upcoming concert and the release of their new single ‘Better Things.’

