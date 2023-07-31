Home » Aespa to Release English Single ‘Better Things’ for Summer
Korean girl group aespa is set to release a new summer song, generating excitement among fans. The popular group has confirmed that their English single, “Better Things,” will be unveiled on August 18.

According to reports from Korean media, aespa’s new single will be available for streaming and download at 00:00 on August 18, following regional standards. Fans can look forward to hearing the upbeat track on various domestic music sites, including Melon, Flo, Genie, as well as on global music platforms.

The upcoming song, “Better Things,” is described as a simple and enjoyable dance track, featuring cool and rhythmic percussion sounds and unique rhythm patterns that perfectly capture the essence of summer. The lyrics convey a positive message of prioritizing valuable experiences and moments, complemented by melodious chords and captivating lead vocals.

As aespa prepares to release their new single, anticipation continues to build among listeners and fans alike. With their previous hits, including “Black Mamba” and “Next Level,” achieving great success, expectations are high for “Better Things” to capture the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide.

