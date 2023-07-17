Home » aespa to Release English Single in August, Targeting North American Market
aespa to Release English Single in August, Targeting North American Market

Date: July 17, 2022

Source: China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn

Korean girl group aespa is set to enter the North American market with the release of an English single in August, according to reports from Korean media. The group, known for their catchy tunes and captivating performances, has already gained significant popularity overseas, particularly in North America.

A researcher at Korea Investment & Securities, Ahn Do-young, highlighted in a report related to SM Entertainment, aespa’s agency, that the company is focused on expanding globally. Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, SM is determined to introduce aespa’s English digital single next month. Additionally, it is expected that the newcomer group will collaborate with local partner companies to concentrate on US marketing efforts.

aespa’s rising popularity overseas has been evident, particularly in North America, where they have garnered significant attention. Their performance at the Chekola Music Festival left a lasting impression on the local audience, resulting in increased support and adoration for the group.

The group’s previous album release was also met with immense success, selling a remarkable 1.6 million copies. This achievement further solidifies their potential for success in the North American music industry.

With their upcoming English single, aespa aims to captivate a wider international audience and solidify their position as one of the most promising girl groups in the global music scene. The release of their English single represents a strategic move by SM Entertainment to tap into the lucrative North American market and further establish aespa as an international sensation.

Fans eagerly await the release of aespa’s English single, and their potential impact on the international music charts remains highly anticipated.

