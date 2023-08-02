Aespa to Release Summer Song ‘Better Things’ as English Single on August 18

Korean Girl Group aespa to Release Summer Song “Better Things” on August 18

July 31 – In a statement released by Korean media, popular girl group aespa has confirmed the release of a summer song. Fans can look forward to the English single titled “Better Things,” which will be available on August 18.

The highly anticipated new single will be released at 00:00 on August 18, according to regional standards. It will be made available on various domestic music platforms such as Melon, Flo, Genie, as well as numerous global music platforms. This exciting announcement has raised the expectations of fans worldwide.

Reports suggest that “Better Things” is a simple and enjoyable dance song, perfectly capturing the essence of summer with its cool and rhythmic percussion sounds. The song features individual rhythm patterns that create an upbeat and catchy melody. The lyrics convey a positive message, encouraging listeners to focus their time on things that are more valuable. The rich lead vocals and harmonious chords add depth to the overall composition.

aespa, a four-member girl group formed by SM Entertainment, has been making waves in the K-pop industry since their debut in November 2020. With their unique concept that combines virtual avatars with real-life performers, aespa has garnered a huge following both in South Korea and internationally.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of “Better Things,” anxiously counting down the days until it drops. aespa’s ability to continuously produce captivating music and innovative concepts solidifies their position as one of the most promising girl groups in the industry.

