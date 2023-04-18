aespa will release the 3rd mini-album on May 8, and release the prelude song “Welcome To MY World” on the 2nd – KSD 韩星网(KPOP)

KPOP



aespa will release the prelude song “Welcome To MY World” to kick off this comeback campaign.

At 6:00 pm on May 2nd (Korea time), aespa will be the first to release “Welcome To MY World” through major music websites. “MY WORLD” is the team’s first re-released album in 10 months since the second mini-album “Girls” was released in July last year. It contains a total of 6 songs and is expected to lead the craze again.

Recently, aespa has released the INTRO pre-release video of “MY WORLD“. The dreamy atmosphere and the dazzling looks of the aespa members who have returned to the “real world” have attracted the attention of fans.

