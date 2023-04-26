Aesthetic medicine between hybrid fillers and multitasking lasers

Listen to the audio version of the article

The 21st edition of AMWC (Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress), which took place at the Grimaldi Forum from March 30 to April 1, saw over 14,000 participants from 140 countries, including 300 speakers from and 250 companies. Under the scientific supervision of the Aesthetic Multispecialty Society (AMS), the program addressed various topics: the evolution of aesthetic and anti-aging disciplines, minimally invasive surgery, hair restoration and sex surgery. Another focus was safety in aesthetic medicine, more and more “non-doctors” and doctors not specialized in aesthetic medicine practice dermal fillers.

«It has become a public health problem – explains Philippe Kestemont, plastic surgeon in Nice, director of training and member of the scientific committee -. Despite our warnings about “fake injectors”, their number continues to grow hand in hand with that of the complications deriving from these gestures performed outside any rule of good practice. There are often dramatic and irreparable consequences. I have seen in these shameful practices sometimes the use of silicone from home improvement stores. These fake doctors are part of real networks that I would define as mafia. This is a public health problem and all specialists must act and report to eradicate this scourge”.

Dermal fillers & traction threads

Over the years, the perception of the community about dermal fillers has completely changed. Teoxane, a Swiss company which this year celebrates its 20th anniversary, presented to the Congress a survey conducted on a sample of 1,894 women aged between 18 and 70 in 6 countries (France, Spain, UK, Italy, Germany, Australia) . Of these women, 431 are aesthetic medicine patients while the remaining 1463 have never undergone treatment, yet 46% have a more positive attitude towards dermal fillers than in the past. The interviewees admitted that they are not ashamed to tell friends and family that they have undergone an aesthetic medical treatment (60%), that they are looking for a natural result (86%) and that they seek further information on hyaluronic acid (87%) which is confirmed the “principal” treatment. The main reasons for undergoing an aesthetic medicine treatment are: for 48% to feel better about themselves, for 45% to be more confident in their physical appearance.

In Montecarlo, Teoxane presented the Teosyal RHA 1, 2, 3 and 4 dermal fillers, numbered according to the elasticity/deformability of the gel. The range is indicated for dynamic wrinkles and folds that adapt to the different mobile areas of the face, for example Teosyal RHA 4 is able to redesign the jaw line. Excellence in aesthetics was also recognized at the Congress with the AMWC Aesthetic Medicine Awards, now in its ninth edition. As “Best Injectable Dermal Fillers,” the accolade went to HArmonyCA of Allergan Aesthetics, a division of AbbVie. It is a double-effect hybrid filler that allows you to reduce the signs of aging on the face in a multidimensional way thanks to two active ingredients: hyaluronic acid which ensures an immediate lifting effect and calcium hydroxyapatite which stimulates the production of collagen . It is particularly suitable for treating the cheekbone up to the jaw, the “zone” C that forms between these two areas.

The award for “Best Suspension Threads” was won by Aptos, suspension threads which in 2018 added hyaluronic acid to its formulation. The threads perform three actions simultaneously: lifting action given by the mechanical action of the threads, rejuvenating action, thanks to the repositioning of the tissues and revitalizing action, thanks to the polylactic acid threads for a prolonged bio-revitalizing effect. The treatment is suitable for anyone who wants to reshape and rejuvenate their face.