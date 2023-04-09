6 minutes to read

Curator Alex Tso tells about the new steps of the gallery that articulates racialized artists in the art market

The history of Diaspora Galeria begins in 2019 with its foundation carried out by architect, art educator and curator Alex Tso. Now, in 2023, the project gains its own headquarters and opens a new phase for the gallery, with an educational, social and marketing bias. Inspired by the thinking of bell hooks, the inauguration will take place in two acts – both based on the concept of “affection”. The first act is the inauguration of the gallery in March, focusing on the educational project, and the second will be the dissemination of the gallery’s marketing plan.

Promoting the meeting of the artistic production of racialized people – black, indigenous and Asian -, the Diaspora Gallery synthesizes an international movement of initiatives that aim to face the white hegemony of the market, aiming at racial equity. It is known that such hegemony does not only dominate the art market, but spaces of power in general. In the art market, white people represent the majority of prominent artists, curators, and gallerists. However, several sectors of society are now undergoing revisions, recognizing the predominance of white people and, at the same time, creating strategies for new bodies to access these spaces effectively.

Headquarters of Diaspora Galeria on Avenida Rebouças. Photo: Disclosure.

Currently, the gallery represents 9 artists who were selected via an open call, after being selected by curators Claudinei Roberto, Keyna Eleison and Sandra Benites, figures of great influence in the Brazilian artistic institutional circuit.

The first years of Diáspora Galeria were marked by action strategies during the pandemic, especially in the virtual space, while the project had no headquarters. At the beginning, one of the actions led by Alex Tso was to open a space for dialogue with the artists who did not pass the call, making himself available to give feedback on the submitted portfolios.

In an interview for Artsoul, the curator stated that “I felt it was an obligation – political – as a curator to give this feedback to the artists. Because we know that artists send a lot of portfolios and galleries don’t respond. And this access to information is very precarious”. In this way, the curator initiated the training that the gallery offers to artists, both contemplated by the public notice, and those who seek to approach the project.

Branch. Afeto, 2018. Image: Diaspora Galeria official website. Yoko Nishio. Frames by Bertillon 15, 2021. Image: Diaspora Galeria official website.

With the opening of the headquarters on Avenida Rebouças, the educational front of the gallery will be able to reach new people, with a new program. One of the spaces in the gallery will host actions such as courses, workshops and lectures.

In addition, the space also has a community library that can be enjoyed by visitors. The collection, still under construction, will feature a specific selection of literary works by Afro-diasporic, indigenous and Asian intellectuals and artists, following the gallery’s premise. In order to give life to this space, Diáspora Galeria launched in the first act, on March 25, the Galeria-Escola, a project that will use this new gallery space to collectively train and prepare new racialized artists for the national artistic circuit.

“These spaces end up being very integrated because they try to expand a little the place of being/being inside a gallery”, says the curator. This socio-educational front is in line with the institutional posture that museums and biennials have been adopting, but it is new for an art gallery. The curator also completes the specificity of this front within the Diaspora: “Thinking about the gallery as a place that not only serves the gallerist, collector or represented artist, but the gallery serves society, a wider community”.

Lucas Soares. Links Series. I don’t know, but I wanted to find them so bad!, 2019. Image: Diaspora Galeria official website.

Among the gallery’s proposals is the creation of a dynamic in which artists can act from their complexities. Tso remembers that many times when a racialized artist is incorporated into the market by white agents, he is expected to perform instrumentalized, with pre-defined speeches by his own whiteness.

Against this dynamic, the curator believes in creating new forms of action, especially through the logic of affection: “This place of affection comes a lot from us understanding what our networks are, our communities, complexities, and how to actually bring this to an artistic production”. In this way, artists are not limited to talking only about their experiences as racialized people, but are free and encouraged to produce in the crossing of their wills and questions.

Curator Alex Tso in front of the Diaspora Galeria headquarters. Photo: Victoria Louise

Another line of action for the gallery in its new headquarters, now thinking more about the marketing bias and the second launch act, is the creation of a “popup store”, where two brands and a social project will together occupy part of the gallery for the sale of products. . According to Tso, the brands will have the opportunity to exhibit in a strategic place, due to the fact that the gallery is located on Avenida Rebouças, in addition to developing new products inspired by the current exhibitions, for example.

“The idea is always to think of the Diaspora as this network catalyst and driver of new connections and possibilities”, affirms Tso.

The posture adopted by Diaspora Galeria since its foundation demonstrates a different social position from most art galleries, where space intimidates the majority of the population. Art galleries are not usually a space for discussion and reception, but a place dedicated to market negotiations and procedures. Alex Tso’s project, which now gains even more materiality, succeeds in betting on the social and educational nature of art, encouraging meetings and the possibility for new artists to develop in a safe place, moved by affection.

Diogo Barros is a curator, art educator and critic, graduated in Art History, Criticism and Curatorship at PUC SP.

The lines highlighted in the text were taken from an interview given in person by Alex Tso, conducted and recorded by Victoria Louise in March 2023.

