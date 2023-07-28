Affective decor: the best of the new Decortiles collection, by Cristina Maia

Creator of the segment “Hoje em Casa”, from Jornal Hoje (TV Globo), the professional has firmly embraced architecture and produces content on her YouTube channel “Casa em Verso e Prosa” aimed at those who do not give up practicality and well-being .

A voracious consumer of everything that converges to good living, Cristina Maia was at the 2023 edition of Expo Revestir and saw the new Decortiles collection up close – from the journalist’s perspective, there is a whole universe of originality and innovation to be commented on…

With love, handmade

The transformative power of architecture is easily experienced, more than just noticed and accepted. Textures that embrace, spaces that unify, places that calm and elevate – or question – the astral… It is possible to communicate through objects and coatings – the more exclusive and handcrafted, the greater the attractiveness to the universe in which they are inserted. Admittedly in love with handmade, Cristina Maia says she was hooked by the delicacy of Decortiles’ series, meticulously elaborated one by one, like Marsei.

“I like the uniqueness and energy employed in the artisanal process of hand-making. I love the diversity of our people, our Brazilianness! I value more than ever the connection with the natural, with the simplicity of things and the rescue of our history from the affective memory – the one we inherited and the one we are building now. The Marsei series communicated all this to me”, comments.

Dobe Fendi Greige 10x20cm, Marsei Desert Botanic 20x20cm, Taipa Cotto Pollen 6x30cm 6x90cm | Photo: Pedro Ocanhas | Project: FGMF Architects

In fact, Marsei is immersed in the organic theme: the botanical mood is the high point of the series and the inspiration in clay guides the product, developed by hand. “I was enchanted with the material’s kneaded clay aspect, which even brought a botanical print. It is a work done by the hands of artisans, one by one, with pressing branches and flowers; a production very similar to the one I personally developed in my pottery classes – all of which referred to my experiences, to my affective memory. Also, I liked the relief, the texture, the color palette… A harmonious combination full of bossa”, adds Cris, as she is known in the business.

Elo Shell 20x48cm, Taipa Powder 6x30cm, Verso Grafia Mix Shell 6x69cm, Cliffs Pencil Agave Clay Fendi 9x90cm, Marsei Botanic Mix Desert 20×20 | Photo: Evelyn Muller | Producer: Deborah Apsan

Bossa, creativity and a fine freshness are also Verso’s strengths, a series that the journalist lists as one of her favorites, among Decortiles’ novelties. “Verso comes with all that I observed in Marsei, and even brings a little prose finger and a lot of poetry. The narrow pieces with words in low relief won me over!“. Immersed in romanticism, the series brings, hand-carved, six words on the face of the cement: energy, meaning, time, care, protection and memory – in addition to the version on a plain background, ideal for ultramodern layouts, in a perfect antithesis between the original and the innovator. “My channel Casa em Verso e Prosa is imbued exactly with this ideal: to inspire people to relate to their homes with more affection, well in line with Verso, by Decortiles“, reports Cristina Maia.

The past as present

The professional says she identifies perfectly with almost the entire line of cement products from the brand. She pauses to talk about Volcano, Dobe and Elo, products that talk to each other and express ease of composition with other Decortiles materials as well. The series didn’t call the journalist’s attention just for their remarkable and singular beauty; the proximity to nature of the pieces once again captivated Cris Maia: in the three lines it is possible to translate the clamor for the natural, from its raw and organic aesthetics, such as brick and clay, in neutral tones and carefully handcrafted textures.

Dobe Fendi Greige 10x20cm, Marsei Desert Botanic 20x20cm, Taipa Cotto Pollen 6x30cm 6x90cm | Photo: Pedro Ocanhas | Project: FGMF Arq

“The materials also form a bridge with the other lines of the brand and offer countless possibilities for composition. I would use Volcano, Dobe and Elo throughout the house (to get an idea of ​​how much I loved it): in the kitchen, on a bathroom wall, in a botanical corner, inside or outside the house, on a panel on the facade… Verso, specifically, I would apply it in a reading corner – I think it can be explored both in small details and to personalize the environment, but always as a highlight”, points out Chris.

In the list of preferences of the journalist, perhaps Patch Pollen, developed by the artist Calu Fontes, is at the top carefully thought out. I could too: the artist, a reference in handmade, translates, in unique drawings of her work, an incredible inspiration that transits through different worlds and possibilities. Patch Pollen was no different: here, the floral concept was explored in very Brazilian and less feminine prints, exalting the botanical presence in illustrations of flowers and plants, making artistic porcelain tiles a piece that goes far beyond covering. “Calu Fontes’ sensitivity to express his art in the most diverse references and styles is impressive.”, emphasizes Cristina Maia.

Patch Polen AC 28x28cm | Production: Deborah Apsan | Photo: SLA Photostudio

“The porcelain tiles with prints of national plants and the colors used, with a more aged appearance, brought back memories of old botanical illustrations, lithographs, the use of plants and medicinal herbs according to popular wisdom… Just look at what a coating is capable of bringing us!“, celebrates.

According to the curatorship of the journalist, the Patch Pollen series is ideal for beautiful compositions in an entire environment, or just in a range of the kitchen, bathroom, toilet, or in a floral atelier, for example. “They are very versatile materials, and can even be combined with natural plants, foliage in different formats and textures, in the urban jungle style.”, he stresses.

An urban touch…

In fact, the connection between man and his natural habitat really seems to be Cris’ starting (and ending) point. The natural aspect of things pulsates strongly in the journalist’s refined look. Even so, nothing goes unnoticed by the keen radar: novelties with an ultra-modern and practical footprint also attracted attention at Decortiles.

Finestra Cement 30x30cm | Production: Deborah Apsan | Photo: SLA Photostudio

“So that you don’t think that I’m only attracted to what’s more rustic and organic, I also chose, as key points of the brand’s collection, the cement-based cobogós from the Finestra line. They bring a more urban and modern footprint, although they still refer to our Brazilianness, since they are a typically Brazilian product. The hollow elements of the pieces have become a strong reference in decoration in recent years, and they still haven’t lost strength – quite the contrary! I think that the cobogós are beautiful in room dividers, when you are looking for integration and at the same time privacy, inside or outside the house, even in panels on the facade“, it says.

Finestra Concrete is indeed an extremely versatile material: it easily harmonizes the urban concept with the simple and refined aesthetics of a discreet and timeless surface. The well-marked geometry openings are its high point – ideal creation for those who admire a tone of mystery with an assertive touch of creativity to the environment.

the best reunion

Guiza Argila Off White Carbon 7x25cm, Marsei Botanic Mix Desert 20x20cm | Foto: Taito Estudio

Cris Maia is categorical when mentioning a common aspect to the pieces that she chose as a highlight in the new collection and in the existing one by Decortiles: the possibility of reuniting with oneself, through what each covering translates. Accessing the private universe through the feelings that the products evoke seems to be the ideal and magical result when creating your own collections to dress environments. “What do all these products have in common? The search for our roots, the warmth of our memories… I believe that this is in line with a worldwide trend of behavior, reinforced mainly by the pandemic, when people sought to make peace with their homes, becoming a little more introspective. The general will became the eagerness to live new experiences, whose focus is on what is really worth experiencing”, he concludes.

Experiencing moments, focusing on the new and respecting a past that is full and pleasant to access, is indeed an irresistible proposal that environments can suggest. Valuing memories to support a grand future in originality: affective architecture has this power, attested by those who admire it and also by those who live it intensely, every day, like the journalist Cristina Maia.

