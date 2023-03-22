A memory is what moves us as humans in the midst of a society constituted by history. When combined with the affectionit guides us towards a future where the priority is to be our own best version so that the generations that have not yet arrived will thus find a world more beautiful and overflowing the essence of being and being.

It can be exposed grandly, or even succinctly, nostalgia then is part of our days, becoming essential for the next steps to be taken with more affection and care. It was moved by this idea that the renowned architecture office FGMF conceived the concept for the product stand Decortiles at Expo Revestir 2023.

Photo: Felipe Abe

after being impacted by a tile displayed at the brand’s memorial, one of the firm’s partners, Fernando Strongrecalled that the product had already been part of grandparents house in Guarujá, where I used to go on vacation as a child. So what was just a ride unpretentiousended up bringing good feelings from the past to the now marked by family and love.

Guided by the occasion, Fernandotogether with its partners, Lourenço Gimenes and Rodrigo Marcondes Ferrazreached the essence of the narrative they would like to pass on and transformed the affective memory in the main source of inspiration.

the space of 400m² will exhibit pieces from the brand’s new collection – ‘lands’ – in a way poetic, playful and full of charm. Closed and facing you, the stand is surrounded by ballasts, of various shapes and characteristicswhere a rift encourages the public to discover and venture into the entrails – full of surprises – from the inside.

Inside, a sequence of small scenes, connected to each other, creates a kind of art exposition based on the questions emotions that make us human beings. The scenography, then, aims to connect people with launches in an impactful wayenhancing the future of memory through the idea of ​​the house, the use, the possibilities, the memories that will then be born from there.

Furthermore, the project, along with the Elianeassists in the construction of a square with a rich and green landscapingwhich makes up a breathing area in the middle of the fair. “A more welcoming style, which refers to the concept established by the brand, encompasses affective memories and how they can exist inside the stand. The architectural intention was to leave the products in the memory of those who pass by”Explain Fernando Strong.

the new collection Decortiles exalts the diversity, peoples, cultures, skin tones, voice tones and a whole combination of elements that, together, make us fully exist, body and spirit, on Earth. In addition Decortiles still brings to the fair the captivating red ‘Astral Dust’‘, chosen as color of the year and which, with its medium tone, connects to themes of space exploration and distant landscapeswhich surpass the barriers of our imagination.

Learn more about the inspiration for the Decortiles booth in the video below!

About FGMF

there are more than 20 yearso FGMFtrio formed by Fernando Forte, Lourenço Gimenes and Rodrigo Marcondes Ferraz they decided, still at the end of college, to create an office for authorial projects with a professional office structure. From the beginning, the objective was carry out contemporary, investigative and innovative architecture, operating in all scales and programs, from the furniture detail to the multipurpose building and the urban plan. This plurality and flexibility help define the office’s DNA, which currently has more than 500 projects in its portfolio. O FGMF was the first Brazilian office to integrate the Architects Directory from the british yearbook Wallpaperwhich highlighted them as one of the offices most promising in the world. us last 20 yearsthe trio conquered more than 160 important national and international awards; in 2022 stood out for the award Architizer as Office of the Year for South and Central America, for the body of his work. In addition, their projects have already been published in more than 35 countries.