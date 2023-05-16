AFIP: debit purchases will have twice the refund. Who benefits?

The Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) dupped the 15% refund amount for purchases made with a debit card and extended the benefitor until December 31, 2023.

The measure reaches

What is the return limit for debit purchases

By means of the General Resolution 5360published this Tuesday 16 in the Official Gazette, the body led by Carlos Castagneto raised the amount to a monthly cap of $4,056 pesos per beneficiary and $8,114 for those who receive two or more benefits.

Now, the monthly refund limit will be $4,056 pesos per beneficiary and $8,114 for those who receive two or more benefits.

Refunds are credited automatically when retirees, pensioners and AUH holders make purchases in stores with the debit card where they receive their benefits.

The benefit is also provided for operations paid with these cards under the modality of Immediate Electronic Payment (PEI) or quick response codes (QR).

The regime covers those products that are marketed in businesses dedicated to retail and wholesale such as mini, super and hypermarkets, added to those that sell food products only that are registered with the AFIP. The kiosks are also reached, as long as the beneficiary pays with a debit card.

Who will be able to access double the refund with purchases with a debit card

People who:

Get the minimum pension. Receive a minimum pension for death. Are beneficiaries of a minimum national non-contributory pension (disability, old age, mother of 7 or more children, etc.). They are holders of the universal allowance per child (AUH). They are holders of the universal allowance for pregnancy (AUE).

For what reasons can a person stop receiving the refund?

As AFIP explains on its official site, the reasons may be:

overcome the have a minimum pension

Not be a beneficiary of the AUH or Pregnancy Allowance.

Work in a dependency relationship or as a freelancer

Have income declared in the income tax

Being a monotributista, except those adhered to the Promoted Worker Regime, social monotributo or the special one for small agricultural producers of tobacco, sugar cane, yerba mate and tea that are framed in category A.

Pay the Tax on Personal Assets for other assets that are not a single home.

