The most awaited German film of the Berlinale: we are talking about “Afire”, the new film by Christian Petzold, one of the darlings of the festival and one of the most important directors of European cinema in recent years.

After several lesser-known works, Petzold became a leading auteur with films that questioned German identity and its history – such as 2012’s “Barbara’s Choice” and 2014’s “The Secret of Her Face” – until he reached the peak of his poetics with “The Writer’s Woman”, a 2018 film that reflects in an admirable and original way on the theme of time and memory.

If his previous film, “Undine” from 2020, reasoned around the element of water, now fire dominates in this new feature film of his, presented in the main competition.

At the heart of this film are four characters who will spend a few days together in a house near the Baltic Sea. Among them, a writer who is looking in that place for the right inspiration to arrange his latest novel: in fact, a visit from his publisher is imminent and the manuscript is still far from being ready. While they are in this situation, the forest begins to burn victim of fires. Curious that the original German title of this film is “Roter Himmel”, a red sky which is what the four characters will face: initially the threat is distant and does not seem to interest them much, but then it will instead transform into something that will touch them directly.

A clear change of register

If the first part can appear as a sort of relaxing and slightly bored comedy, in the second there is a clear change of register that leads this film into a decidedly disturbing product, where the presence of fire also becomes the driving force behind the changes psychologists within the various characters and their respective relationships. From lightness to tragedy the step is short, Petzold seems to suggest us, in this film capable of making us reflect and characterized by numerous noteworthy sequences, but also by a symbolism that towards the conclusion it becomes overly forced and a bit didactic. The director has done better in the past, even if some dialogues and several images of “Afire” are among the most interesting and incisive things seen in the competition of this year’s Berlin Film Festival.

In the cast is Paula Beer, now a real muse of the author after having also worked in his two previous films.

20,000 species of bees

Among the titles of the competition that made the most headlines there is also “20,000 especies de abejas”, the debut work by the Basque director Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren. The protagonist is Aitor who, at the age of eight, is trying to understand himself better and his identity. During one summer she will express her existential discomfort and begin to face the complicated relationship with her mother figure. A classic coming-of-age story, this debut demonstrates the good touch and sensitivity of its author, but risks recalling too closely other films that have dealt with similar themes (think of the excellent “Tomboy” by Céline Sciamma, just to name one). Furthermore, the allegories with respect to the bees in the title are too trodden, while the description of the relationship between Aitor and the people around him is functional, all written with good care in the screenplay phase. The result is a complex and interesting film, which however fails to add anything significant to such an important topic.