Afraid that “Avatar 2” can’t afford to lose?Guo Fan responds to the withdrawal of “The Wandering Earth 2” and see you in the Spring Festival

It is reported that “The Wandering Earth 2” will be withdrawn, which has also attracted the attention of movie fans. Is it to avoid “Avatar 2”?

The director of the movie “The Wandering Earth 2” @郭风FrantGwo denied the rumors of withdrawal in the fan group, and responded to fans: “Don’t worry, we will definitely resist. Spring Festival, see you there!”

Yu Dong, CEO of Bona Films, was recently invited to participate in the 4th Hainan International Film Festival. When talking about Bona Films’ innovations in the main theme narrative in recent years, and the different development paths of Chinese and American films, he mentioned The movie “Avatar: The Way of Water” (referred to as “Avatar 2”) shows that American movies are more about sci-fi heroes and anime heroes, and these movies have gradually drifted away from today’s Chinese movie viewing habits. As a result, Chinese audiences will prefer domestic films and film and television works that revolve around Chinese stories and conform to China‘s national conditions and Chinese culture. Yu Dong also said, “I am looking forward to the fact that “The Wandering Earth 2” can surpass “Avatar 2″.”

As soon as this remark came out, it caused a thousand layers of waves. Some netizens directly replied, “Don’t represent me, thank you” “The World Cup is not suitable for Chinese people to watch, but the Chinese Super League is suitable.”

However, many netizens expressed their support for “”Avatar 2″ is really boring, it’s just special effects” and “American spiritualist movies are not suitable for China“.

Some netizens also said that good movies do not distinguish between Chinese and foreign. “A good-looking movie will naturally have a box office, regardless of China and foreign countries.” Inclusive, cultural, all kinds of excellent film and television works from various countries”.