Home » afro-peruvian collages episode 4 by QECHUABOi
Entertainment

afro-peruvian collages episode 4 by QECHUABOi

by admin
afro-peruvian collages episode 4 by QECHUABOi

Through a selection of traditional tracks, QECHUABOi shares a side of his Afro-Peruvian culture and goes back to the origins of the rhythms that feed today’s electronic producers.

QECHUABOi defines himself as a “sound chacotero”, in other words the joker. Since 2012, he has been both a witness and an actor in the explosion of the tropical bass subculture in Latin America. Alongside artists like Dengue Dengue Dengue, Lukro, Deltatron or Sonidos Profundos, he contributed to the creation of this underground scene at the “Toma” parties, where cumbia and dubstep collided. His desire to experiment was born from the discovery of the Peruvian cumbia classic “El Milagro Verde” by Los Mirlos. Since then, QECHUABOi has been armed with drum machines and samplers to innovate, mixing 70s cumbia chicha, Andean and Amazonian rhythms with the textures of global electronic music. Known for the energy he exudes live, he collaborates without limit with artists, nourishing his own music with influences of hip-hop, footwork, dembow, and African music. From Madrid, his new city, he regularly releases EPs for labels like Terror Negro, Matraca, Regional or Radio Chiguiro, and shares with us today the absolute source of his raison d’être as an artist.

“This is not a DJ set. It’s a selection of what makes me dance, feel and reflect on my culture. It’s like a compilation that pays homage to the ancestral roots of the human being and to the Persian and Afro-Peruvian rhythms, which serve as inspiration today to transpose the analog origin of the rhythms to the most agitated dancefloors. It is also an invitation to education and to the search for musical themes that are not only local but also universal. »

Tracklist :

Victoria Santa Cruz – Cumanana
Nicomedes Santa Cruz – Song and Dance
Chocolate – Conga Forte, Rico Cajon
The Ballumbrosio Brothers – The Corner of El Carmen
Nicomedes Santa Cruz – Musical Instruments
Manuel Donayre – Peruvian Jarana
Black Peru – Landó
Santa Cruz Brothers – Tinga que Tinga
Lucila Campos – Toro Mata
Nicomedes Santa Cruz – Zapateo past
Arturo “Zambo” Cavero – Peruvianita Bonita
Victoria Santa Cruz – They Shouted at Me Black
Arturo “Zambo” Cavero & Oscar Avilés – El Alcatraz

See also  Angelababy accompanies his son and the two to go shopping in a convenience store after get off work and interacts with love.

Follow QECHUABOi on Bandcamp.

You may also like

Stealth: Andy Lau Returns as the Villain After...

Weather Service expects thunderstorms in these regions

Keanu Reeves: From Speed to Humility – The...

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan to Suspend Activities for Health Reasons

Felix Nmecha private: Jesus posts and Co.! This...

“I Love You!” Explores the Love Stories of...

19-year-old died of overdose ?: Robert De Niro...

Bennifer’s Luxurious New Mansion: A Symbol of Love...

Boris Becker’s wife Sharlely: I took drugs to...

In the Eldorado, Berlin danced on the volcano

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy