afro-peruvian collages episode 4 by QECHUABOi

Through a selection of traditional tracks, QECHUABOi shares a side of his Afro-Peruvian culture and goes back to the origins of the rhythms that feed today’s electronic producers.

QECHUABOi defines himself as a “sound chacotero”, in other words the joker. Since 2012, he has been both a witness and an actor in the explosion of the tropical bass subculture in Latin America. Alongside artists like Dengue Dengue Dengue, Lukro, Deltatron or Sonidos Profundos, he contributed to the creation of this underground scene at the “Toma” parties, where cumbia and dubstep collided. His desire to experiment was born from the discovery of the Peruvian cumbia classic “El Milagro Verde” by Los Mirlos. Since then, QECHUABOi has been armed with drum machines and samplers to innovate, mixing 70s cumbia chicha, Andean and Amazonian rhythms with the textures of global electronic music. Known for the energy he exudes live, he collaborates without limit with artists, nourishing his own music with influences of hip-hop, footwork, dembow, and African music. From Madrid, his new city, he regularly releases EPs for labels like Terror Negro, Matraca, Regional or Radio Chiguiro, and shares with us today the absolute source of his raison d’être as an artist.

“This is not a DJ set. It’s a selection of what makes me dance, feel and reflect on my culture. It’s like a compilation that pays homage to the ancestral roots of the human being and to the Persian and Afro-Peruvian rhythms, which serve as inspiration today to transpose the analog origin of the rhythms to the most agitated dancefloors. It is also an invitation to education and to the search for musical themes that are not only local but also universal. »

Tracklist :

Victoria Santa Cruz – Cumanana

Nicomedes Santa Cruz – Song and Dance

Chocolate – Conga Forte, Rico Cajon

The Ballumbrosio Brothers – The Corner of El Carmen

Nicomedes Santa Cruz – Musical Instruments

Manuel Donayre – Peruvian Jarana

Black Peru – Landó

Santa Cruz Brothers – Tinga que Tinga

Lucila Campos – Toro Mata

Nicomedes Santa Cruz – Zapateo past

Arturo “Zambo” Cavero – Peruvianita Bonita

Victoria Santa Cruz – They Shouted at Me Black

Arturo “Zambo” Cavero & Oscar Avilés – El Alcatraz

