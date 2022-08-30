In the face of the new crown epidemic, Singapore is one of the first Southeast Asian regions to relax travel restrictions, attracting many international companies targeting the Asian market to enter.

Sotheby’s, which uses Hong Kong as its base in Asia, recently held an auction of modern and contemporary art in Singapore, marking the return of the international auction house to the Lion City after 15 years of breaches. There were a total of 50 lots in the auction, and only 3 were unsold. The transaction rate was 94%, and it achieved nearly S$24.5 million (RMB 121 million), setting the bank’s highest transaction value in Singapore.

Southeast Asian art performed well in this auction. Among them, Zhang Liying’s oil painting “Boats and Shophouses” depicting the Singapore river bank changed hands for S$2.01 million (RMB 10 million), breaking the auction record of this Singaporean Chinese female artist and ranking third in this auction.

According to Xingfang, the auction has attracted collectors from more than 20 regions, and more than half of them are from Southeast Asia, including collectors who bought Boats and Shophouses.

Auctioneer Ian MacGinlay goes to Singapore to raise the hammer

Lot 20｜Zhang Liying (1906-1993) “Boat and Shophouse” oil on canvas (third place in the sale, the artist’s auction record)

Creation time: about 1963-1965

Dimensions: 64.5 x 81 cm

Provenance: Private Collection, Singapore

Valuation on request

Sold price: S$2,016,000

Zhang Liying was born in a wealthy family in Zhejiang in 1906. Her father, Zhang Jingjiang, was engaged in business in Paris, which enabled her to receive art training in Paris, New York and Shanghai in her early years. During her stay in Paris, she held exhibitions. She was one of the few male-dominated art circles in the 20th century. many independent female artists.

In 1930, Zhang Liying married Chen Youren, who had served as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Nationalist Government. The two were placed under house arrest by the Japanese in Shanghai during World War II. Zhang Liying moved to Southeast Asia after the war and settled in Singapore in 1954, where she taught at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts until her retirement in 1980.

Most of her works are collected by art institutions, and the National Gallery of Singapore alone has collected more than 100 Zhang Liying paintings.

Zhang Liying’s Self-Portrait｜Collection of the National Gallery of Singapore

The Boat and Shophouse in this auction was sold directly by Zhang Laiying to a Singaporean collector in 1990, and is one of the artist’s few paintings of a Singapore river scene. This work made its debut at auction today and was sold for S$2.01 million (HK$11.4 million; NT$44 million), setting an artist auction record.

The painting depicts the riverside scenery with Singapore characteristics. The colorful shophouses are lined up, and all kinds of sampans are moored by the river. The whole picture is filled with a leisurely and comfortable life atmosphere.

Through short brushstrokes, Zhang Liying uses pastel and soft blues, greys, purples and pinks to create a dynamic rhythm on the water. This playful and playful style is a technique employed by the artist later in his career, and is similar to Post-Impression Pointillism.

The first and second runner-up in this auction are the works of European artists who lived in Indonesia in the 20th century. German artist Walter Spies’s painting “Animal Fables” with the theme of Bali’s jungles and animals changed hands for S$4.03 million (RMB 20 million), taking the top sale.

Dutch artist Willem Gerard Hofker’s oil painting “Melis, Two Balinese Women and Boys” depicting festival scenes in Bali came in second at S$2.26 million (RMB 11 million).

Lot 33｜Walter Spies (1895-1942) “Animal Fables” oil on canvas (1st prize)

Creation time: 1928

Dimensions: 81 x 65 cm

source:

Private collection of Victor Baron von Plessen, Wallstov, Germany (acquired directly from the artist in 1928)

Private European Collection (inherited directly from the above; sold at Christie’s, Singapore, 30 March 1997, lot 47)

Important Southeast Asian Private Collection (acquired directly from the above sale)

Valuation on request

Sold price: S$4,032,000

Spiess was born in Russia, the son of a German diplomat. He immigrated to Indonesia in 1923 and lived there, when Indonesia was still under Dutch colonial rule. Spieth was gifted in painting, music, language, choreography, anthropology and filmmaking, leaving behind a precious artistic legacy for Indonesia that will have a profound impact on future generations.

However, Spieth’s life had an unfortunate end. With the outbreak of World War II, Spiess was arrested by Dutch authorities and deported along with other Germans in Indonesia. However, when the ship was hit by a Japanese artillery shell during the voyage, Spies was killed at sea at the age of 46.

Spiess

Many of Spieth’s works were destroyed during World War II, and there are only about 46 paintings in existence, of which only a small number depicts Bali. Very few of Spieth’s oil paintings have made it to the auction, only about 20 have appeared in the past 34 years.

The Animal Fable, painted in 1928, was commissioned by German zoologist Victor Baron von Plesson to paint Spiess, depicting the local species the artist saw in Bali. Animals featured in the painting include deer, tigers, snakes and orangutans. The tiger in the front of the picture is painted in traditional Balinese style, and the king of beasts is fighting with a snake, while other animals watch around the jungle.

Lot 14｜Willem Gerard Hofker (1902-2002) Melis, Two Balinese Women and Boys, oil on canvas (2nd runner-up)

Creation time: 1939

Dimensions: 76 x 52 cm

Provenance: Important Southeast Asian Private Collection (Acquired Directly from: AAG Auctions, 8 December 1996, Lot 44)

Estimate: S$700,000 – 1,200,000

Sold price: S$2,268,000

As mentioned above, Indonesia was once colonized by the Netherlands, and the runner-up painting “Melis, Two Women and Boys in Bali” is the work of Dutch artist Willem Gerard Hofker. Born in 1902, Hofka studied at the National Academy of Fine Arts in Amsterdam and after graduation was commissioned to paint portraits as an independent artist.

In 1938, after Hofka first set foot on Bali, he has been studying the local culture seriously, and he is always fascinated by the women wearing Chinese clothes and offering sacrifices in festival ceremonies. Since then, Hofka has planned to paint an oil painting with multiple figures, and it is against this background that the painting at this auction was born.

Melis (also known as Melasti) in the title of the painting is a Balinese ceremony in which women on the island will march to the sea with offerings and statues of gods on their heads. The two women in the painting are dressed in ceremonial clothes, and their hair is decorated with magnolia flowers and the golden tribute flowers worn in temple fairs. The two gently lifted the skirt of the sarong skirt with their hands, as if they were ready to set off to join the queue.

Hofka’s wife was in Bali with her husband. She recalled the creation process of this painting, pointing out that the little boy in the painting was added after painting the two women, in order to make the composition more perfect.

Lot 30｜Zao Wou-Ki (1920-2013), Untitled, August-December 1958, oil on canvas

Creation time: 1958

Dimensions: 81 x 76 cm

source:

Paris, France Gallery

Dallas, Morgan Knott Collection

Dallas Private Collection (acquired 1995; sold at: Paris, Sotheby’s, 4 December 2019, lot 17)

Asian Private Collection (acquired directly from the above auction)

Estimate: S$3,800,000 – 4,800,000

It is a pity that the painting “Untitled, August-December 1958” by the Chinese abstract master Zao Wou-Ki was not sold. Estimated at S$3.8-4.8 million, this work is one of the leading lots in the auction.

This time, Sotheby’s returned to the Lion City to hold an auction after 15 years. As early as 1995, Sotheby’s had established an office in Singapore and held its first Southeast Asian painting auction the following year, followed by two local auctions each year until 2007.

Transaction above S$1 million

Lot 45｜Hendra Gunawan (1918-1983) “Fish Market on the Beach” oil on canvas (No. 4 of the sale)

Created: 1980

Dimensions: 140 x 234 cm

source:

Private Collection, Indonesia (acquired directly from Neckar Gallery and sold at Christie’s, Singapore, 28 March 1999, lot 121)

Asian Private Collection (acquired directly from the above auction)

Estimate: S$950,000 – 1,200,000

Sold price: S$1,638,000

Lot 44｜Adrien-Jean Le Mayeur (1880-1958) “Dancer in the Garden” oil on canvas (Sold No. 5)

Size: 100 x 120 cm

Provenance: Asian Private Collection

Estimate: S$720,000 – 1,200,000

Sold price: S$1,159,200

Lot 17｜Bronze Sculpture of “Summer in South Dona” by Fernando Botero (Sold No. 6)

Creation time: 2003

Dimensions: 100 x 168 x 60 cm

Edition: 4/6

source:

Sale: Christie’s, New York, 21 November 2006, lot 45

Important Southeast Asian Private Collection (acquired directly from the above sale)

Estimate: S$650,000 – 1,000,000

Sold price: S$1,134,000

Lot 24｜Michel Majerus (1967 – 2002) OT (Collaboration No. 8), acrylic, silkscreen on canvas (sold number 7, the artist’s auction record)

Creation time: 1999

Size: 200 x 179.7 cm

source:

New York, Matthew Marks Gallery

Private Collection (acquired directly from the above gallery in 2014; sold at Sotheby’s, New York, 17 May 2018, lot 497)

Asian Private Collection (acquired directly from the above auction)

Estimate: S$350,000 – 480,000

Sold price: S$1,108,800

Auction Summary

Auction house: Sotheby’s Singapore

Special: Modern and Contemporary Art Auction

Auction Date: 2022/8/28

Number of lots: 50

Turnover: 47

Not sold: 3

Turnover rate: 94%

Total Turnover: S$24,459,120